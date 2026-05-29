ICE Facility Under Fire as Detainees Launch Mass Hunger Strike Over 'Inhumane Conditions'
Detainees protest poor conditions and delayed medical care at Newark's Delaney Hall
More than 300 detainees at the Delaney Hall immigration detention centre in Newark, New Jersey, have launched a hunger strike, drawing national attention to allegations of poor living conditions, delayed medical care, and mistreatment inside the privately operated ICE facility.
The protest, which began in late May, has also prompted demonstrations outside the centre and intensified criticism of the federal immigration detention system, per The Guardian.
Advocates, attorneys, and lawmakers say detainees are refusing meals and work assignments to protest what they describe as unsafe and degrading conditions.
Reports from inside the facility claim detainees have complained about spoiled food, health conditions, limited access to healthcare, overcrowding, and delays in immigration hearings.
Growing Tensions Inside Delaney Hall
Delaney Hall, operated by private prison company GEO Group, has become the centre of escalating unrest in recent days. According to advocacy groups and attorneys representing detainees, the strike expanded rapidly as frustrations mounted over living conditions and due process concerns. Some detainees reportedly demanded improved medical treatment, cleaner facilities, and faster court proceedings.
New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres pointed out that one consistent element throughout the unfolding situation has been the accounts from the detainees themselves. Alongside observations made by federal lawmakers who visited the facility, both describing troubling conditions inside the detention centre.
'One thing about this entire chaotic situation has been consistent, and that is what people inside are reporting about their experience and what our federal representatives have witnessed,' Torres said.
She added, 'Conditions were bad enough for people to lose their pregnancies. They were bad enough to start a lice infestation, to have a strain of flu that has been going around untreated. That's what got people to strike.'
Senator Andy Kim and Representative Rob Menendez reportedly described dirty bathrooms, inadequate medical attention, and troubling treatment of detainees after touring the site. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill also condemned the lack of transparency after state officials were denied full access to the facility.
The situation intensified after ICE officers removed one of the strike organisers from the facility, prompting protests outside the detention centre. Demonstrators attempted to block government vehicles, while federal officers responded with crowd-control tactics including pepper spray and batons. Several arrests were later reported during clashes between protesters and law enforcement.
Federal Officials Push Back
The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and GEO Group have strongly rejected claims that detainees are being mistreated at the facility. DHS officials said detainees receive regular meals, healthcare services, and access to legal and family visitation. DHS also disputed the scale of the hunger strike, arguing that only a small number of detainees refused meals.
DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin accused Democratic lawmakers of spreading misleading claims about ICE operations and rejected reports that a hunger strike was occurring inside the facility, saying, 'There is no hunger strike at Delaney Hall. There are no subprime conditions' on social media. 'Illegal aliens also have access to phones to communicate with their family members and lawyers,' Mullin added.
The protests at Delaney Hall arrive amid growing national debate over immigration enforcement and the expanding use of privately operated detention facilities.
As demonstrations continue outside the Newark facility, advocates are calling for greater oversight and independent inspections. Meanwhile, detainees participating in the strike say they will continue protesting until conditions improve and their concerns are addressed.
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