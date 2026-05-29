More than 300 detainees at the Delaney Hall immigration detention centre in Newark, New Jersey, have launched a hunger strike, drawing national attention to allegations of poor living conditions, delayed medical care, and mistreatment inside the privately operated ICE facility.

The protest, which began in late May, has also prompted demonstrations outside the centre and intensified criticism of the federal immigration detention system, per The Guardian.

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Advocates, attorneys, and lawmakers say detainees are refusing meals and work assignments to protest what they describe as unsafe and degrading conditions.

Reports from inside the facility claim detainees have complained about spoiled food, health conditions, limited access to healthcare, overcrowding, and delays in immigration hearings.

Growing Tensions Inside Delaney Hall

Delaney Hall, operated by private prison company GEO Group, has become the centre of escalating unrest in recent days. According to advocacy groups and attorneys representing detainees, the strike expanded rapidly as frustrations mounted over living conditions and due process concerns. Some detainees reportedly demanded improved medical treatment, cleaner facilities, and faster court proceedings.

New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice Executive Director Amy Torres pointed out that one consistent element throughout the unfolding situation has been the accounts from the detainees themselves. Alongside observations made by federal lawmakers who visited the facility, both describing troubling conditions inside the detention centre.

𝐉𝐄𝐒𝐒𝐄 𝐖𝐀𝐓𝐓𝐄𝐑𝐒 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐈𝐂𝐄 𝐇𝐔𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐓𝐑𝐈𝐊𝐄: “𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐍𝐎𝐓 𝐄𝐏𝐂𝐎𝐓. 𝐃𝐎𝐄𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐆𝐔𝐘 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄𝐑𝐄 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐇𝐎𝐌𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐃𝐄 𝐆𝐄𝐓 𝐉𝐄𝐑𝐊 𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐍?”



Detainees at the Newark ICE facility are staging a hunger strike, and Jesse Watters… pic.twitter.com/tgjNMmRfAU — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) May 29, 2026

'One thing about this entire chaotic situation has been consistent, and that is what people inside are reporting about their experience and what our federal representatives have witnessed,' Torres said.

She added, 'Conditions were bad enough for people to lose their pregnancies. They were bad enough to start a lice infestation, to have a strain of flu that has been going around untreated. That's what got people to strike.'

Senator Andy Kim and Representative Rob Menendez reportedly described dirty bathrooms, inadequate medical attention, and troubling treatment of detainees after touring the site. New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill also condemned the lack of transparency after state officials were denied full access to the facility.

The situation intensified after ICE officers removed one of the strike organisers from the facility, prompting protests outside the detention centre. Demonstrators attempted to block government vehicles, while federal officers responded with crowd-control tactics including pepper spray and batons. Several arrests were later reported during clashes between protesters and law enforcement.

Federal Officials Push Back

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and GEO Group have strongly rejected claims that detainees are being mistreated at the facility. DHS officials said detainees receive regular meals, healthcare services, and access to legal and family visitation. DHS also disputed the scale of the hunger strike, arguing that only a small number of detainees refused meals.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin accused Democratic lawmakers of spreading misleading claims about ICE operations and rejected reports that a hunger strike was occurring inside the facility, saying, 'There is no hunger strike at Delaney Hall. There are no subprime conditions' on social media. 'Illegal aliens also have access to phones to communicate with their family members and lawyers,' Mullin added.

Homan proposes force-feeding ICE detainees on hunger strike: ‘We’ll get a court order’ https://t.co/XEEwajMTxF pic.twitter.com/wNi0EEDuHn — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) May 27, 2026

The protests at Delaney Hall arrive amid growing national debate over immigration enforcement and the expanding use of privately operated detention facilities.

As demonstrations continue outside the Newark facility, advocates are calling for greater oversight and independent inspections. Meanwhile, detainees participating in the strike say they will continue protesting until conditions improve and their concerns are addressed.