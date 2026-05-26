Conservative influencer Jake Lang is being held in solitary confinement at Montgomery County Jail in Tennessee after his arrest at a bond hearing for fellow livestreamer 'Chud the Builder' on 21 May, according to Lang's official X account.

The news came after footage showed Lang being led from the Montgomery County Courthouse in handcuffs during the hearing, which related to a 13 May shooting outside the same courthouse. Prosecutors have charged Chud, whose legal name has not been given in the posts, in connection with that incident.

Lang, a prominent right‑wing activist, was attending the hearing and later claimed on X that he was arrested after criticising what he called a 'two‑tiered justice system' as he was ordered to leave the courtroom.

Lang's account has since become the central vehicle for allegations about his treatment behind bars. The posts, apparently written by an associate managing the page while Lang is in custody, claim he is being kept alone in a lit cell around the clock, barred from telephone calls and cut off from his lawyer.

UPDATE—



Jake is still unable to make any phone calls but he was able to get an update to me today.



1. They are keeping him locked in solitary the entire time he is there.

2. ⁠he will not be allowed to make any calls while there and they have him completely silenced.

3. ⁠they… pic.twitter.com/uszpI4UJ8Q — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) May 25, 2026

In one lengthy update, the associate wrote that Lang 'has not been having any sleep' because the lights in his cell are left on 24 hours a day. The same post says he has been denied access to the jail's law library and is being blocked from speaking with an attorney even as another court date approaches.

Those details, if accurate, would raise serious questions about whether basic rights are being observed for an inmate whose underlying offence is described by his family as a misdemeanour contempt of court.

The associate also claims they have been cut off from the jail after attempting to challenge Lang's conditions. 'I have already been documenting every call I've had with these psychopaths in the jail, and they know I have the recording of them ripping him out of his cell just for begging for food,' the post reads.

'So when I called to get all of this new info on record and an explanation for the treatment the lieutenant decided to now SILENCE ME and told the entire jail to no longer take my calls.'

Attached to the X thread is an audio recording said to be a phone conversation between Lang's mother and staff at the Montgomery County Jail. In it, a woman identified as his mother sounds increasingly distressed as she tries, and largely fails, to extract any concrete information about why her son is in solitary confinement and why, she says, he is being made to sleep under bright lights.

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During that call, Lang's mother alleges that a female guard entered the shower area while her son was naked and that he was not being given towels.

The jail employee on the line neither confirms nor denies the allegation. Instead, she tells Lang's mother that she would need to contact the jail 'through your attorney' if she wants further details.

'He doesn't even have access to call anyone, a lawyer or me,' Lang's mother says on the recording. 'So, I know he's alive. Nobody from the jail's called me back. I think it's kinda cruel and unusual for some misdemeanour contempt of court. Treating him like an animal.'

Rather than addressing those accusations, the staff member repeatedly advises her to call back the next day because the lieutenant is unavailable, and finally tells her, 'No, ma'am, not without an attorney,' when she asks to speak to someone in charge. The call ends without any clear explanation of the specific restrictions placed on Lang.

The X account goes further, directing some of its angriest language at Judge Reid Poland, who presided over the bond hearing. The judge is described as 'crazed' and a 'menace' who 'takes sick pleasure in throwing people in prison and keeping him there as long as he is able.'

Those are highly charged claims from Lang's camp; Judge Poland has not commented publicly on the case and there is no independent confirmation of any personal animus.

Why Jake Lang Says He Was Arrested In Court

In an earlier post from inside Montgomery County Jail, Lang himself offered his version of what triggered his arrest on 21 May. He wrote that he had been seated beside Chud's fiancée in the courtroom when she whispered 'I love you' to the defendant, and that he was told to leave. Moments later, he said, he nodded along to a video of Chud being played as part of the proceedings, prompting a bailiff to order him out as well.

🚨 BREAKING:



We are OUTSIDE Chud the Builder’s COURTHOUSE in Clarksville Tennessee!!! 😲



Courtroom is PACKED TO THE GILLS with tons of CHUD SUPPORTERS!!! 🇺🇸



His BOND has been set at an exorbitant $1.25 MILLION DOLLARS for SELF DEFENSE!!!!



TWO TIERED JUSTICE!! 😡



FREE CHUD pic.twitter.com/EmmvgS6i4w — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) May 21, 2026

'I stood up and calmly exited and said in a normal speaking tone 'This is two-tiered justice!,' Lang claimed. He added that he was then taken into custody and left 'STARVING for two days' because jail staff were refusing to provide him with a kosher diet.

UPDATE FROM JAKE-



I went to show support at Chud the Builder's $1. 25 million bond hearing and was arrested and thrown (in the maximum he could sentence me to) of 10 days of solitary confinement by the judge!!!!



Here's how it happened. I was sitting next to Chud's wonderful… pic.twitter.com/aghkKOipCb — Jake Lang - January 6 Political Prisoner 🇺🇸 (@JakeLang) May 24, 2026

The jail has not publicly addressed those dietary claims, nor has it released any incident report detailing why Lang was removed from court or what precise offence he is now being held on.

At this stage, much of the narrative about Lang's treatment comes from his allies, whose language is plainly partisan and sometimes inflammatory.

Without court documents, medical records or an official statement from Montgomery County authorities, none of the specific allegations about solitary conditions, sleep deprivation or inappropriate staff behaviour can be confirmed, and they should be treated with caution until more evidence emerges.

What is clear is that a relatively brief courtroom disturbance has escalated into a broader fight over transparency inside a county jail, with Lang's family and supporters accusing officials of using administrative powers to render a high‑profile detainee effectively invisible.