Allegations have emerged claiming severe mistreatment of Palestinian detainees at the Israeli military detention facility known as Sde Teiman, including reports of sexualised violence during detention and interrogation.

Geopolitical analyst and humanitarian activist Shaiel Ben-Ephraim has cited a series of survivor testimonies and human rights reports that he says indicate systematic abuse. The claims remain unverified and have not been independently confirmed.

The allegations have added to ongoing international scrutiny of Israeli military detention practices amid continued conflict-related arrests in Gaza and the West Bank.

Human Rights Organisations Cited in Allegations

The claims referenced by Ben-Ephraim draw on material attributed to organisations including B'Tselem, the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, the Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR), and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).

These groups have previously documented alleged mistreatment of detainees in Israeli custody, including reports of physical abuse and degrading treatment. However, their findings are frequently disputed by Israeli officials and have not been independently verified in full.

In some published testimonies referenced in these reports, detainees describe conditions of detention they characterise as abusive. One account cited in human rights documentation describes detainees being subjected to treatment intended to 'humiliate and break prisoners during interrogation,' though the specific circumstances and details vary across sources.

Survivor Accounts and Testimonies

According to testimonies compiled by Shaiel Ben-Ephraim on an X post, former detainees describe a range of alleged abuses during detention at Sde Teiman and related facilities.

Some have said that claims that Israel uses dogs to sexually abuse prisoners are antisemitic blood libels. Unfortunately, there is a good deal of evidence. The organizations that confirmed this include B'Tselem, Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor, Palestinian Centre for... — Shaiel Ben-Ephraim (@academic_la) April 17, 2026

Some accounts refer to physical violence, intimidation, and degrading treatment during interrogation. In anonymised statements cited in reporting by rights organisations, detainees describe being 'stripped, threatened, and subjected to extreme humiliation' while in custody.

'A.A.' (35-year-old father, Sde Teiman): Arrested from Al-Shifa Hospital in March 2024, A.A. told the PCHR that soldiers took him to a corridor away from cameras, stripped him naked, and unleashed dogs that urinated on him before one dog raped him anally for approximately three minutes. He emphasized that the dog appeared 'trained' and 'knew exactly what it was doing.'

Other testimonies referenced in advocacy reports allege more extreme forms of abuse, including claims involving the use of dogs during detention.

'Halim Salem' (Pseudonym, West Bank Detainee): Testified to Middle East Eye that while he was forced to kneel with his head in a toilet, guards brought in a dog that 'mounted and raped' him. He recalled that when he screamed, the guards beat him for 'disturbing the dog'.

48-year-old Detainee (Al-Shifa/Military Outpost): Reported witnessing a dog maul another man's genitals until the victim bled to death in his arms.

These accounts differ in detail and remain unverified, with no independent forensic or judicial confirmation available. Due to security concerns, many of the individuals quoted in these reports are identified only by pseudonyms or remain anonymous.

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Israeli Authorities and Verification Status

There is currently no independent investigation that has confirmed the full scope of the allegations linked to Sde Teiman.

Israeli authorities have not publicly verified the specific claims of sexualised abuse described in detainee testimonies. In past statements regarding detention conditions, officials have said that the Israel Defence Forces operate under legal oversight and that allegations of misconduct are subject to internal review mechanisms.

Human rights organisations, however, argue that external investigations are necessary to establish accountability in cases involving alleged torture or degrading treatment.

Sde Teiman and Wider Detention Scrutiny

Sde Teiman has been repeatedly referenced in broader discussions about Israeli military detention practices during the ongoing conflict period. The facility has drawn international attention amid reports concerning the treatment of Palestinians detained in military custody.

Rights groups continue to call for independent monitoring and transparent investigation of all allegations of abuse. At the same time, the claims remain highly contested, with competing accounts from state and advocacy sources yet to be reconciled through independent legal findings.