Former Mexican television host Inés Gómez Mont remained in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody at Florida's Broward Transitional Center, according to detention records reviewed on 31 October. Mexico's Attorney General's Office confirmed her detention in Miami following an exchange of information between the two governments.

The Mexican agency, known as the FGR, stated that Gómez Mont has an active arrest warrant in Mexico over her alleged involvement in a tax fraud offence. In July, it stated that it was working on documentation and requirements for a formal extradition request involving the case.

Former TV Host Listed at Florida ICE Facility

Gómez Mont's location appeared in ICE's detainee locator on 31 October, a day after U.S. authorities detained her on Friday, 30 October.

The database identifies the Broward Transitional Center as her detention facility. It does not, however, provide enough information to establish the status or potential outcome of her immigration proceedings.

Her detention in the United States and Mexico's efforts to bring her before its courts remain distinct matters. ICE custody does not establish that a date has been authorised for a transfer to Mexican authorities, and neither deportation nor extradition is a confirmed outcome.

The FGR's July statement concerned work on the requirements for a formal request. It should not be read as confirmation that Gómez Mont's return has been approved.

Detention Centre Run by Private Prison Company

The Broward Transitional Center is in Pompano Beach, north of Miami. Its operator is The GEO Group, a private company that manages immigration detention centres.

A Department of Homeland Security inspection report describes a two-storey main building with separate accommodations by gender and additional support areas. The facility also includes a kitchen, an expanded medical clinic, hearing rooms and a separate office building.

The official inspection report establishes a maximum capacity of 700 detainees. That differs from the capacity of 600 cited in some accounts.

Federal documentation identifies GEO as responsible for providing food and medical care to detainees at Broward. The company states that its facilities offer medical services, family and legal visitation, library access and recreational areas.

La base de datos de ICE indica este sábado que la exconductora de televisión Inés Gómez Mont se encuentra en el Broward Transitional Center, situado en Pompano Beach, Florida, unos 55 kilómetros al norte de Miami, sin ofrecer más detalles sobre su situación migratoria tras ser… pic.twitter.com/YuM2X0pguR — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) November 1, 2026

Those descriptions concern the facility and the services GEO states it provides. They do not establish Gómez Mont's particular accommodation arrangements or the medical attention she may be receiving.

No independently verified information has been released about her daily routine, possible visitors or individual arrangements during detention.

Former TV Host Faces Allegations in Mexico

The FGR's statement about the active arrest warrant concerns an alleged tax fraud offence. Separately, Mexican investigations have linked Gómez Mont and her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, to alleged illegal financial transactions.

Those allegations involve an alleged network of shell companies and the diversion of public funds connected to contracts worth approximately 3 billion Mexican pesos. That figure describes the value of the contracts connected to the allegations.

Neither the allegations nor the existence of an arrest warrant establishes criminal guilt. Gómez Mont's detention by ICE likewise does not establish that she has committed a criminal offence.

The next steps will depend on official decisions by the relevant authorities. The ICE database identifies where Gómez Mont is being held, but does not establish what decision U.S. authorities will reach in her immigration proceedings.