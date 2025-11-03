The final season of Stranger Things has been overshadowed by serious allegations involving two of its most recognisable stars. David Harbour, 50, who plays ex-police chief Jim Hopper, has been accused by co-star Millie Bobby Brown of harassment and bullying, prompting an internal investigation at Netflix.

The claims have surfaced just weeks before the release of the hit series' concluding season, creating tension between the cast and production team.

Millie Bobby Brown's Formal Complaint

According to reports, Brown, 20, filed a formal complaint against Harbour before the filming of the fifth and final season began. The British actress, who portrays Eleven, alleged months of harassment and bullying during the show's production, resulting in what sources described as 'pages and pages of accusations'. The inquiry reportedly lasted several months, though no findings have been made public and the allegations did not involve any sexual misconduct.

A production insider confirmed that the issue was taken seriously, with Brown accompanied by a personal representative throughout filming. Netflix has not commented on the investigation, maintaining its focus on promoting the upcoming finale. Internal sources suggested that the company was determined to keep public attention on the show's conclusion rather than the off-screen controversy.

Netflix's Response And Strategy

Netflix has declined to issue any statement regarding the inquiry or its outcome. Instead, the streaming platform has continued to highlight the significance of Stranger Things' final chapter, calling it a global cinematic event. The company's priority appears to be ensuring that the long-awaited finale is not eclipsed by the developing scandal.

A Netflix insider told reporters that the studio remained committed to celebrating the show's conclusion'. The source added that nothing, including Harbour's personal difficulties, would be allowed to overshadow the platform's flagship production. Despite the controversy, the first half of the season is expected to premiere later this month, with the second part arriving over Christmas and the final episode launching in both cinemas and on Netflix on 31 December 2025.

The Timing Of The Allegations

The timing of the accusations has drawn significant attention, particularly as Netflix prepares to release one of its most commercially significant projects to date. Brown, one of the industry's most in-demand young talents, is estimated to have a personal fortune of over £41 million (approximately $50 million).

For Netflix, the situation presents a delicate challenge between addressing workplace concerns and maintaining the global anticipation surrounding Stranger Things. The company is reportedly taking steps to prevent any disruption to promotional events while continuing to review its on-set conduct policies. As of mid-October 2025, neither Harbour nor Brown has made a public comment on the matter.

David Harbour's Personal Circumstances

Away from the series, Harbour has been facing his own personal turmoil. He remains estranged from his wife, British singer-songwriter Lily Allen, following their separation in early 2025 after four years of marriage. Allen's latest album, West End Girl, has been described by industry insiders as her most revealing work, with several tracks referencing betrayal and emotional strain.

Sources close to the couple revealed that Allen had supported Harbour throughout the Netflix inquiry but was ultimately left disillusioned. The album has reignited public speculation over Harbour's alleged infidelities, including one relationship with New Orleans costume designer Natalie Tippett. Tippett was widely believed to be the inspiration for a track titled Madeline, which includes re-enacted text messages between Allen and her husband's mistress.