Drake surprised fans in Munich when he turned up at Oktoberfest in an outfit that quickly went viral. The rapper, currently on his Some Special Shows 4 EU Summer Tour, joined the Bavarian celebrations dressed in denim overalls from Chanel's Fall/Winter 1993 collection, paired with knee-high wool socks, clear glasses and his signature OVO chain. He completed the look with traditional German touches, including a Lebkuchenherzen gingerbread heart reading 'Too Hot to Hendl' and a Wiesn Glupperl pin engraved with his name.

Photos shared on his Instagram showed the 38-year-old enjoying steins of beer and posing with festival-goers, but reactions online were mixed. 'Went crazy with the vintage Chanel overalls', one fan commented, while another wrote: 'As a German, I approve of your Lederhosen'. Others mocked the look, with one X user asking: 'Why he dressed like Pinocchio?' Another joked: 'Champagne Papi turned into Weißbier Papi', while some defended the rapper, saying he was simply 'enjoying Oktoberfest and dressing up'.

Can somebody please turn that cup in his hand into a rainbow lollipop https://t.co/zmdCU7H6b1 — ADAMWARLOCC 🐦‍🔥 (@Portsgun) September 21, 2025

Drake for First day of Kindergarten https://t.co/jzAlVTnC0P pic.twitter.com/Uw5wqPIm9W — Honest Ape (@stevestomedy) September 21, 2025

The moment adds to Drake's eventful time in Germany, which has included performances in Berlin and Munich, a reported night out at iconic Berlin club Berghain and anticipation for his upcoming album Iceman. While critics labelled his Oktoberfest style 'tacky', others applauded him for embracing local culture. Love it or hate it, the outfit cemented Drake as one of the most talked-about celebrities at this year's festival and proved he remains a master of commanding attention on and off stage.