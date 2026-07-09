An Australian tourist says she was forced to flee into the dark Sicilian countryside twice in one night after escaping two separate, alleged kidnap attempts during a holiday in Italy.

Stephanie, 36, a Melbourne executive who had stayed on alone in Sicily last October to explore local property investment and kiteboarding, says she was left running for her life after trusting people she believed were fellow travellers and local authorities.

The ordeal began at the Lo Stagnone lagoon, a popular nature reserve and water sports hotspot near the town of Marsala, where Stephanie had joined a group of kiteboarders for a social meet-up.

The traveller had remained in the country after her friends departed, specifically drawn to the region by Italy's much-publicised €1-house programme and the local sporting scene. What appeared to be a routine social outing quickly spiralled into a dangerous situation when she accepted a lift from a foreign expatriate who had been part of the group.

A Second Threat Behind The Wheel

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As the vehicle pulled away, the driver allegedly began accelerating aggressively on narrow Sicilian roads, disregarding the woman's increasingly frantic pleas to be let out. According to her account, the situation escalated as the driver pushed the car's speed, seemingly ignoring her distress while a passenger in the front seat appeared confused by the sudden change in plans.

It was only when the car pulled into a private, gated compound approximately 12 kilometres (7 miles) from their starting point that she spotted her chance.

Finding the door unlocked, she made a desperate break for freedom, sprinting away until she was certain she was no longer being pursued.

'Rescued' By A Guard Who Wasn't

Finding herself alone in an unfamiliar area, Stephanie eventually located a quiet town where she spotted a security guard patrolling in a vehicle with warning lights activated.

Feeling a sense of relief, she approached the guard, using a translation application on her mobile phone to explain that she had just escaped an abduction attempt. The guard appeared to offer genuine assistance, even placing a call to his supervisor to explain his intention to drop her back at her accommodation.

The sense of security proved to be tragically misplaced. Rather than heading toward her hotel, the guard reportedly pulled his vehicle into an isolated alleyway. He insisted on using her phone to communicate, eventually typing a query asking what she was prepared to provide in exchange for the ride.

Hiding In A Vineyard To Survive

Recognising that she was being targeted again, Stephanie once more opted for flight. She flung the door open and scrambled into a nearby vineyard, disappearing into the cover of the vines to escape yet another predator.

From there, the traveller navigated her way back to her hotel on foot, taking deliberate steps to ensure her movements were recorded by stopping at vending machines to make small transactions.

This, she reasoned, would at least leave a digital trail of her path should the worst occur. She eventually reached her accommodation safely, though the psychological toll of the day remained profound.

Aussie gal claims 'KIDNAPPED TWICE' on nightmare Italy trip



After a pub night, an unknown man drove her to a gated compound, fearing for her life she JUMPED OUT OF THE MOVING CAR



She fled and approached a local security worker for help — who also attempted to KIDNAP HER pic.twitter.com/eksCIBavf2 — RT (@RT_com) July 9, 2026

A Stark Warning For Solo Travellers

The incident has left the Melbourne native deeply shaken and has caused her to indefinitely postpone her plans to renovate a property in Italy.

While the experience was undoubtedly traumatic, she remained careful not to characterise the events as a reflection of Italian culture, noting that the first individual involved was a foreign expatriate. Instead, she pointed to the broader, often uncomfortable reality of women's safety globally, including within her home country.

Whether this is an extreme anomaly or part of a wider, underreported risk for solo female travellers remains a matter of concern.