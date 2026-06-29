A US soldier's alleged use of advance knowledge relating to Israel's military action against Iran to earn roughly $400,000 on a prediction market has renewed scrutiny of an industry that is rapidly moving into the mainstream. The controversy now coincides with reports that Mark Zuckerberg is pushing Meta to build its own prediction-market platform, placing one of the world's biggest technology companies at the centre of an increasingly contentious business.

The two developments illustrate how prediction markets have evolved beyond a niche financial product. As platforms attract growing attention from investors, regulators and policymakers, Meta appears to believe forecasting real-world events could become the next major frontier in social media.

The $400,000 Trade

Reports that a U.S. soldier allegedly profited from advance knowledge surrounding Israel's military operations against Iran have intensified debate over the integrity of prediction markets. The individual purportedly used sensitive information to place successful trades, earning approximately $400,000 before details of the military action became public.

The allegations have renewed questions about whether people with access to confidential information can exploit prediction markets in ways similar to insider trading, even as operators argue their platforms are designed to aggregate public expectations rather than reward privileged information.

The controversy has also drawn fresh attention to leading prediction-market platforms, including Kalshi and Polymarket, both of which have grown rapidly as users increasingly wager on elections, economic developments and geopolitical events.

Meta Eyes Arena

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Zuckerberg has been personally encouraging Meta's development of a prediction-market application known internally as 'Arena.' Meta is positioning 'Arena' to compete with platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket while also exploring potential partnerships with both companies.

The current version reportedly uses points rather than real-money wagers, suggesting Meta is initially emphasising social participation over regulated betting.

Meta executives described the concept as a new category of online engagement, saying: 'We believe that prediction markets are one of the more interesting new content types. With the right containers, the social conversation is the payoff as people aim to show off how good they are at predicting things to their friends.'

Although 'Arena' remains under internal development and may never be publicly released, Zuckerberg's reported involvement indicates Meta sees prediction markets as a potentially significant growth opportunity.

Scaling the Market

'Arena' is reportedly being developed as a standalone application, although Meta has also discussed incorporating prediction features into Facebook or Messenger over time. Internal discussions have reportedly identified users aged between 18 and 34 as the primary audience, with ambitions of eventually reaching 100 million monthly active users.

The strategy reflects Meta's broader approach of transforming emerging online behaviours into products capable of operating at global scale. Prediction markets, which blend forecasts about real-world events with social participation, fit naturally alongside the company's engagement-driven platforms.

Whether 'Arena' ultimately remains points-based or expands into real-money markets could become an important regulatory question if the project moves beyond internal testing.

Politics Meets Prediction

Meta's reported plans also arrive as prediction markets attract increasing political and regulatory scrutiny. Kalshi and Polymarket have expanded rapidly in recent years while facing growing attention from lawmakers and state regulators over the legal status of event-based contracts.

The sector has also developed prominent political connections. Donald Trump Jr. has served as a strategic adviser to Kalshi and has also been linked to Polymarket, further raising the industry's profile in Washington.

Industry supporters argue prediction markets provide valuable forecasting tools by allowing participants to collectively assess future events. Critics, meanwhile, contend the platforms increasingly resemble gambling products while raising concerns about market manipulation, privileged information and regulatory oversight.

A Mainstream Test

Meta's reported interest demonstrates how prediction markets are shifting from specialist financial platforms towards mainstream consumer technology. Unlike existing competitors, Meta would bring billions of users, one of the world's largest digital ecosystems and extensive advertising infrastructure into the sector. Even if 'Arena' launches as a points-based product, its scale alone could reshape how prediction markets develop.

The alleged $400,000 profit linked to advance military knowledge has already highlighted difficult questions about market integrity and oversight. If Meta succeeds in bringing prediction markets to a global social-media audience, those questions are likely to become even more urgent for regulators, lawmakers and the technology industry alike.