Intel has disclosed 57 permanent job cuts across four facilities in Santa Clara, California, in regulatory notices dated Monday, 16 November 2026, even as the semiconductor maker reported a 21 per cent increase in third-quarter revenue.

Combined with three earlier California Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filings dated 24 July, 18 September, and 22 October, the four filings cover 279 affected positions across Santa Clara and Folsom, rather than representing the company's entire global redundancy programme.

The cuts underscore an ongoing corporate transformation led by chief executive Lip-Bu Tan, as third-quarter revenue climbed to $16.5 billion amid booming data-centre demand, whilst global headcount fell by 7,300 year-on-year to 81,100.

Intel Layoffs Reach Engineering Teams in Santa Clara

According to a review of the filings by TheStreet, the latest reductions affect infrastructure and DevOps engineers, software developers, security researchers, and hardware specialists stationed at Intel's Robert Noyce Building, SC-12, SC-9, and SC-11 campuses.

California WARN records identify 33 positions at Intel's Robert Noyce Building and 19 at SC-12. Four more positions are listed at SC-9 and one at SC-11.

The notices listed 15 November as the beginning of a 14-day separation period, one day before their stated notice date.

Intel Describes Support for Workers Losing Jobs

According to the notices, affected employees would receive at least 60 days' advance notice or, if shorter, nine weeks of pay and benefits. The documents do not specify which arrangement each employee received.

Intel also offered up to 6 months of career transition services through Lee Hecht Harrison. These services include coaching, CV preparation, interview practice and job-search assistance.

The notices state that affected staff are not union-represented and hold no bumping rights to displace other employees, whilst providing no figures on how many workers Intel laid off globally in November.

Intel's Revenue Growth Contrasts With Falling Headcount

According to Intel's third-quarter earnings release, overall revenue climbed 21 per cent to $16.5 billion—approximately €15.1 billion and £12.6 billion—compared with $13.7 billion, or €12.5 billion and £10.5 billion, one year earlier.

Intel's Data Centre and AI division generated $7.3 billion—roughly €6.7 billion and £5.6 billion—marking a 78 per cent increase that chief financial officer David Zinsner described as the company's strongest data-centre revenue growth in 15 years.

By contrast, its Client Computing and Physical AI unit recorded a 5 per cent revenue decline, whilst Intel Foundry posted an operating loss of $1.9 billion—approximately €1.7 billion and £1.5 billion—despite higher sales, pushing net income attributable to Intel down 18 per cent to $3.3 billion, or €3.0 billion and £2.5 billion.

Intel reported roughly 81,100 employees worldwide on 26 September 2026, down from 88,400 a year earlier and 108,900 at the end of 2024, although corporate filings note those totals also reflect subsidiaries and divestitures.

A Securities and Exchange Commission filing recorded $290 million—approximately €265 million and £222 million—in employee severance and benefit charges during the first nine months of 2026, including $55 million, or €50 million and £42 million, in the third quarter tied primarily to Intel's 2025 restructuring plan.

As chief executive Lip-Bu Tan works to reduce management layers and concentrate capital on core client and server lines, Intel forecasts fourth-quarter revenue between $15 billion—around €13.7 billion and £11.5 billion—and $16 billion, or €14.6 billion and £12.2 billion, with Zinsner expecting weak PC demand to persist at least through the first half of 2027.