Intel has cut additional jobs across its global information technology workforce as chief executive Lip-Bu Tan extends his multi-pronged restructuring drive into the final months of 2026.

According to Business Insider, published on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, the latest round of redundancies reflects Tan's ongoing push to lower operating expenses, flatten management layers, and redirect capital away from lower-priority projects.

Having taken the helm last year after years of manufacturing setbacks and lost market share in artificial intelligence semiconductors, Tan has overseen repeated workforce reductions alongside project cancellations.

Although affected staff posted online this week to confirm cuts within global IT teams, Intel declined to specify how many employees were affected or identify specific departments.

Intel Responds to Global IT Job Cuts

In a statement to Business Insider, a company spokesperson said the chipmaker continually assesses its workforce to ensure its priorities and resources remain properly aligned.

'As part of our broader strategy to become a more focused and efficient company, we continually assess our workforce to ensure priorities and resources are appropriately aligned,' the spokesperson said.

Some employees posted on social media during the week of Business Insider's coverage that they had been affected by layoffs in the global IT workforce.

Intel did not disclose how many employees were affected or identify the teams involved.

Tan has described a restructuring that goes beyond reducing the workforce. His plan also calls for fewer layers of management and a change in how Intel allocates resources among its projects, with less going to initiatives it considers lower priority.

What the Filings Reveal About Intel's Headcount

Intel employed 81,100 people at the end of September, down from 85,100 at the end of 2025, according to company filings cited by Business Insider.

The difference of 4,000 reflects the change in Intel's total headcount between the two dates. The figures do not give a tally for the latest IT cuts.

Intel's workforce has fallen sharply since 2024, when the company was led by Pat Gelsinger. It announced plans that year to cut more than 15,000 jobs, or about 15% of its workforce.

The announcement set out how many jobs Intel planned to cut, while the later filings recorded how many people it employed on the given dates.

The 2024 plan concerned the wider workforce, while the latest cuts described by employees involved global IT.

At the time of Business Insider's coverage, Intel's shares were down about 60% from the end of June. They were still up nearly 50% from the start of the year, the publication noted.

Technology Layoffs Extend Beyond Intel

Intel's latest reductions coincide with ongoing workforce adjustments at major United States technology corporations.

Amazon, Meta, and Salesforce were among the prominent technology firms that also cut staff this year, according to Business Insider. The publication identified financial technology firm Block as one of the companies that explicitly cited artificial intelligence in connection with layoffs, as automated tools continue to reshape corporate operations.

By contrast, the Intel statement quoted by Business Insider framed its ongoing staffing reviews strictly around aligning workforce resources with corporate priorities, without citing artificial intelligence as a driver behind the latest IT reductions.