President Donald Trump claimed he had 'ended DEI' in an achievements list shared on Truth Social on Sunday, 22 November 2026. The post also credited his administration with record-low murder, victory over inflation and control of Venezuela.

For context, Trump argued on 9 January that he deserved Nobel Peace Prizes for conflicts he claimed to have resolved. His new list omitted the award, instead making claims about domestic policy, the economy and foreign affairs.

Donald Trump's 'Ended DEI' Claim Goes Beyond Federal Policy

The Truth Social post, titled 'Wins of President Trump', included 'Ended DEI' and 'Ended transgender insanity'. The latter is Trump's description of transgender-related policies, not an established outcome.

In January 2025, Trump ordered federal agencies to terminate diversity, equity and inclusion programmes his administration deemed discriminatory. Another order targeted practices involving federal contractors and private-sector programmes. Neither established that DEI initiatives had disappeared nationwide.

Trump also claimed record deportations, a fully secured border and record production of American fossil fuels and coal. His list described a 'Strong economy', 'Fastest wage growth' and 'Reformed relationships with Russia and China'. Those statements lacked accompanying figures.

His assertion about murder rates has statistical support. FBI figures show the US murder rate fell to 4.1 per 100,000 people in 2025, tying its historical low.

That decline cannot be credited exclusively to his administration. The Council on Criminal Justice says the downward trend began in 2022, before Trump returned to office.

The Venezuela claim requires a different distinction. Trump said the United States had taken over the country in less than an hour, doubling American oil reserves.

US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on 3 January 2026. In August, the White House announced an oil agreement it said gave Washington majority control over more than 65 billion barrels of Venezuelan reserves.

But contractual rights over foreign oil are not the same as ownership of US territory. The agreement does not automatically convert Venezuelan deposits into American domestic proven reserves.

Donald Trump's Earlier Nobel Claims and Latest Economic Boasts

During the 9 January White House meeting, Trump said he had settled eight wars. 'I can't think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me,' he declared.

He argued that each war he claimed to have stopped deserved its own award. Those assertions remain his assessment of conflicts whose outcomes require separate scrutiny.

At a rally in Park City, Kansas, on 19 October, Trump used the line 'Nobody appreciates what I've done' while praising his record. He later explained that the remark was part of a routine and joked that his presidency itself showed appreciation.

The political context changed after the 3 November midterms, when Democrats won control of both congressional chambers.

Trump's latest list also claimed he had 'Defeated inflation inherited from the Biden administration'. Official data show consumer prices were still increasing.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported annual inflation of 3.7 per cent in September 2026. Prices rose another 0.4 per cent in October on a seasonally adjusted monthly basis.

No standard October annual inflation figure was published because comparable October 2025 data were unavailable following a government funding lapse.