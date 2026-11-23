Kick streamer Sneako claims federal authorities questioned him for eight hours following his trip to Afghanistan.

Speaking on a Kick livestream shortly after returning to the United States, he described three hours of questioning in Abu Dhabi and a further five at JFK Airport in New York.

The livestream followed a visit that drew criticism for Sneako's depiction of life under the Taliban. The American streamer, whose real name is Nicolas Kenn De Balinthazy, travelled to Afghanistan with fellow Muslim content creator Libyano on 18 November.

What the Kick Streamer Said About the Questioning

Sneako described the experience as exhausting. He told viewers he no longer had his phone and alleged that federal authorities had taken it. He also claimed they had access to his messages and other data on his devices.

He told viewers that something similar had happened two years earlier, after he returned from a trip to Lebanon. He recalled the earlier episode as he explained why he was comfortable handing over his phone.

'The feds are watching. I am well aware. I'm well aware, bro. But I don't have anything. That's why I'm not nervous to give my phone. This is the second time it's happened to me. This was two years ago after I came back from Lebanon.'

Sneako also recounted asking for food during questioning, saying he had not eaten since his flight. He said an officer eventually offered him a vegetarian meal, which he turned down.

'And then three hours later, I'm like, bro, I'm hungry. And so one of the cops brings me over to the shelf where all the food is... So he had the vegetarian option. I'm like, bro, I'm good; I am not gonna eat that.'

Why the Afghanistan Trip Drew Criticism of the Kick Streamer

During the trip, Sneako met and spoke with Taliban leaders and shared footage of his meetings with members of the group. His depiction of life under the Taliban and his remarks on women's rights drew criticism. Critics accused him of giving a false impression of the regime's policies towards women.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer called for Sneako to be detained and investigated. In a post on X, she also said she intended to report him to the FBI and DHS again.

'I'm calling for Sneako to be detained and investigated and I will be reporting him AGAIN to the FBI and DHS,' she wrote.

Sneako has denied receiving any money from the Taliban for the visit.

What the hell is Markwayne Muslim even doing? I swear to God he is the most inept DHS secretary we have ever had.



For years now, I have been warning about Sneako’s @sneako ties to Islamic terrorist organizations and his support for an Islamic takeover of America. He is one of… https://t.co/uWE9sJpnYc — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) November 19, 2026

A Warning From the Kick Streamer About His Phone

Sneako told viewers, 'I don't have my cell phone right now' before describing what he feared might happen while the device was out of his hands. He urged followers to be wary of anything unusual or difficult to explain. He provided no evidence for his suspicion that authorities might plant material on the phone.

'There might be a chance that they try to plant something on my phone to get me in trouble... So if anything out of the ordinary comes up and something doesn't make sense, that is why. Be careful of everything,' he added.