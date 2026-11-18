Intel has reportedly carried out another round of layoffs, affecting employees across its global information technology (IT) workforce, as CEO Lip-Bu Tan continues to restructure the chipmaker amid a prolonged PC market slowdown and mounting shareholder scrutiny.

The latest job cuts were reported this week, although Intel has not disclosed how many employees were affected or specified which teams and locations were involved. According to Business Insider, several employees shared accounts of the layoffs on social media, pointing to reductions within the company's global IT organisation.

An Intel spokesperson told Business Insider that the company regularly evaluates its workforce as part of its efforts to become more focused and efficient.

Intel's Workforce Continues to Shrink Amid Restructuring

Intel's latest reported layoffs follow several rounds of workforce reductions over the past two years as the semiconductor manufacturer attempts to improve operational efficiency and address challenges in its manufacturing and product businesses.

The company's headcount stood at 81,100 employees at the end of September 2026, down from 85,100 at the end of December 2025. Intel also reduced staffing within its Data Center and AI Group in July 2026 as part of efforts to align its workforce with longer-term business priorities.

The restructuring follows a broader cost-cutting initiative launched in 2025, when Intel implemented a plan to reduce expenses, streamline its organisational structure, and eliminate management layers. The company said the measures reduced its core workforce by approximately 15% by the end of fiscal 2025, compared with its headcount at the end of the second quarter.

The latest reported IT reductions come as Intel faces renewed pressure to improve its financial performance and compete more effectively in the semiconductor industry.

PC Market Slump Adds to Intel's Challenges

Intel's workforce restructuring comes against the backdrop of weakening PC demand, rising component costs, and manufacturing supply constraints.

In its Q3 earnings report, Intel reported revenue of $16.5 billion, up 21% from a year earlier. However, its Client Computing and Physical AI Group, which includes its PC-related business, generated $8.1 billion in revenue, representing a 5% year-over-year decline.

By comparison, its Data Center and AI division recorded $7.3 billion in revenue, an increase of 78% from the previous year.

CFO David Zinsner warned that weakness in the PC market could persist through at least H1 2027. Meanwhile, CEO Tan also pointed to manufacturing supply shortages and what he described as an unprecedented memory crunch, which has made it harder for Intel to meet demand for its processors.

Intel shares subsequently plunged 28.6% on 30th October, wiping approximately $140 billion off the company's market value in a single trading session.

Shareholder Lawsuit Puts Intel's PC Sales Under Scrutiny

Intel is also facing a proposed shareholder class-action lawsuit alleging that the company and two senior executives misled investors about deteriorating PC demand, excess inventory, and manufacturing constraints.

Filed on 13th November in federal court in San Jose, California, the lawsuit was brought by the City of Southfield Fire and Police Retirement System, a Michigan pension fund. It names Tan and CFO Zinsner as defendants and seeks unspecified damages for investors who purchased Intel shares between 23rd July and 29th October 2026.

The complaint alleges that Intel failed to adequately disclose the extent of the PC market deterioration while promoting its growth prospects amid rising demand for AI infrastructure.

It also questions the timing of Intel's August share offering, through which the company issued approximately 242 million shares at $95 apiece, generating $23 billion in gross proceeds.

The plaintiffs argue that Intel raised capital while already facing significant business challenges that had not been adequately communicated to investors. However, the allegations remain unproven, and the filing does not establish that Intel or its executives committed securities fraud.