At 15, Ruth Codd suffered a football injury that never properly healed, leading to years of chronic pain, hospital visits, and reliance on crutches. At 23, she opted for her first below knee amputation, which brought relief and improved mobility after nearly a decade of medical complications. Despite the challenges, Codd adapted quickly to prosthetics and regained independence, showing remarkable resilience at a young age.

Codd rose to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic through TikTok, sharing comedic sketches and candid reflections on life as an amputee. Her growing online following opened doors to acting, including roles in Netflix's The Midnight Club and The Fall of the House of Usher, as well as the 2025 series of The Celebrity Traitors. On the reality show, her time was cut short after correctly identifying a fellow traitor, highlighting her sharp wit and determination.

In November 2025, Codd announced via TikTok that she had undergone a second below-knee amputation due to extensive damage in her other leg. She introduced her new wheelchair, nicknamed 'Fat Tony', and spoke of the recovery period before receiving prosthetics. Despite the physical and emotional challenges, she remains optimistic, describing herself as 'pretty unstoppable' and demonstrating that resilience, humour, and determination continue to define her journey both on-screen and in life.