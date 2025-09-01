Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement has captivated both the sporting and entertainment worlds, but US Vice President JD Vance has added a political twist. In an interview with USA Today, Vance congratulated the couple before warning that the Kansas City Chiefs, Kelce's team, might benefit from preferential treatment during the new NFL season. As a Cincinnati Bengals supporter, he voiced concern that referees could give the Chiefs 'friendly' calls due to Kelce's marriage to 'maybe the most famous woman in the world'.

His comments reignite long-standing conspiracy theories that NFL games are rigged in Kansas City's favour, especially after the Chiefs won consecutive Super Bowls in 2023 and 2024. Although NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and the Referees Association have strongly dismissed such claims as 'ridiculous' and 'insulting', speculation continues to circulate on social media. Vance even joked about the possibility of a 'Super Bowl wedding', urging fans to 'push back' if officiating appears biased.

While fuelling debate among football fans, Vance did end on a softer note by wishing Swift and Kelce a 'long and happy life together'. As the Chiefs prepare to launch their season against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, the couple's engagement now carries political weight as well as cultural significance, placing the team under heightened scrutiny from both fans and critics alike.