Earlier this week, a supply chain insider revealed key specifications for the iPhone 12 series. As detailed by the leak, it seems that those in the market to upgrade their smartphones should consider the Pro version. Unlike last year, wherein the chipsets were the same for all versions, only the flagship models are equipped with the brand's range-topping A14 silicon. Now, the same source claims that Apple will finally upgrade the Lightning cable that comes in the box of the upcoming handset.

While the communication device from the American tech brand is generally lauded for its premium quality, reliable performance, and ease-of-use, many complain about a specific shortcoming. Tech industry pundits, product reviewers, and consumers alike have unanimously called out the durability of its charging cables. In fact, some speculated that this was an intentional strategy in order to encourage consumers to purchase replacements or expensive third-party alternatives instead.

However, if the information supplied by Twitter user @L0vetodream is accurate, the new charging cable will be more robust than its predecessors. As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple might be shipping a USB Type-C to Lightning connector reinforced by braided components to withstand damage from regular usage. This is not exactly new technology for the manufacturer as its HomePod and iPad Pro includes a heavy-duty variant of the accessory.

Supposedly the iPhone 12 series will be even more expensive due to the rumoured 5G connectivity. As such, it was hinted that the company plans to make some adjustments to bring costs down. Sources suggest the handsets will no longer include EarPods and a charger in the box. This was even supported by renowned KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who specialises in Apple-related leaks.

In fact, the Cupertino, Californa-based tech outfit recently asked iPhone users in a survey about what they did to the accessories once they upgrade to a new unit. Much like the time when Apple finally removed the 3.5 mm audio port on the iPhone 7 and all succeeding models, it hopes to start with the iPhone 12 again. Until an official announcement has been made, this should be taken with a pinch of salt.