All eyes are on Apple as the tech industry awaits the release of its budget-tier smartphone. The rumoured iPhone 9/SE 2, has been on analysts' radar since supply chain sources hinted at its arrival. Additionally, third-party manufacturers even confirmed its existence as they received specifications to produce cases and other accessories for the handset. On the other hand, the iPhone 12 appears to be on track for its launch later this year and new details that surfaced might have exposed a speculated feature.

A few years back, smartphone manufacturers tried to outdo one another through performance. Now that the parity between processors such as Qualcomm's Snapdragon, MediaTek's Helio, Huawei's Kirin, and Apple's A-series are all more or less the same, it has become a battle of which model has the best imaging capabilities.

Presently, Galaxy S20 series and P40 series are somewhat sitting on the top spot, but it seems the upcoming flagship from the Cupertino tech firm might soon join the competition. 9to5Mac reports that over the weekend, an image was uploaded on Twitter that purportedly shows the camera configuration for the iPhone 12 Pro.

Based on the image, it looks like a LiDAR scanner similar to the one used by the 2020 iPad Pro will be integrated. This was allegedly discovered after data mining the leaked copy of iOS 14, which previously disclosed several other upcoming products and features. Many believe the module will house a wide-angle, a telephoto, and an ultra-wide-angle unit.

The arrangement shows that the flash module has been relocated dead centre as well. Consumers can expect a robust augmented reality experience as previously indicated by industry insiders. It appears that Apple is having a hard time keeping its secrets from the public this year. Last week, a support video was accidentally posted on the company's website about the AirTags.

Provided that what Apple's biggest contractor stated earlier was accurate, the mass production of the iPhone 12 series should be underway soon. The COVID-19 health crisis continues to affect manufacturing and shipping, but others claim that the new models will be available later this year. Following its annual hardware refresh timeframe, the launch will be in September.