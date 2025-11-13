Apple's latest collaboration is drawing attention for reasons that have little to do with technology. The iPhone Pocket, created with Japanese fashion house Issey Miyake, is a 3D-knitted textile pouch designed as a minimalist way to carry an iPhone and small essentials.

The design uses Miyake's signature fabric techniques to create a flexible, structured mesh that expands to hold items such as AirPods or a small wallet. It is part of Apple's effort to blend its tech products with high-end fashion, turning accessories into lifestyle statements.

Retailing at up to £219 for the long-strap version, the pouch has divided opinion online. Admirers see it as a fusion of fashion and technology, while critics dismiss it as an overpriced novelty. One user joked, 'I got excited because I thought this was a cheap thin lightweight model of iPhone for a budget price.' Another wrote, 'Two hundred and thirty dollars to let pickpockets know you'll just buy another phone when it's gone.'

What Is the iPhone Pocket?

Apple and Issey Miyake describe the iPhone Pocket as a wearable way to carry a phone without needing a separate bag. It is made from a single 3D-knitted piece of fabric, inspired by Miyake's 'A Piece of Cloth' concept, which focuses on minimal seams and flexibility.

The design comes in two strap options. The short strap version can be handheld or tied to another bag and is available in eight colours, including lemon, mandarin and black. The crossbody version has a longer strap and comes in three colours. Both models feature a ribbed knit that recalls the texture of Miyake's pleated clothing line.

Price and Availability

The short-strap model costs about £139, while the long-strap version, which can be worn across the body, is priced at £219. At more than twice the cost of Apple's standard leather case, the pouch sits firmly in the designer-accessory tier.

The accessory launches on 14 November 2025 and will be available through Apple's online store and selected Apple retail locations in the UK, France, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Greater China. Given its limited-edition label, stock is expected to sell quickly. Apple lists the pouch under its 'special edition' accessories category.

Mixed Reaction from Buyers

The iPhone Pocket has generated both enthusiasm and disbelief among fans. Supporters point to the design pedigree of Issey Miyake, a label known for merging art, fabric technology and minimalist design. For some, it represents Apple's continued push into lifestyle branding, positioning the iPhone as something to be worn rather than just carried.

Others remain unconvinced. Many social media users have compared the pouch to a 'sock for your phone', questioning its practicality and price. Some joke that it looks like a prop from a parody film, with one post calling it 'the special Borat edition iPhone sock holder thing'.

A Statement of Style or Excess?

At £219, the iPhone Pocket costs more than many mid-range phones, a fact not lost on its critics. Yet for Apple and Issey Miyake, the pouch is less about protection and more about presentation. It represents a meeting of fashion and technology, blending craftsmanship with modern branding.

Whether viewed as an innovative fashion statement or a costly curiosity, the iPhone Pocket highlights how Apple continues to expand its brand beyond devices. It may not appeal to everyone, but it has already succeeded in sparking conversation across both the fashion and technology worlds.