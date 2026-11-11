Noah Kahan tickets for The Last of the Bugs World Tour went on presale on Tuesday, 10 November, with general sale of the new dates on Thursday, 12 November. UK fans, however, need neither sale for the UK shows. His three Wembley Stadium nights, on 23, 24 and 25 July 2027, went on sale from late August.

The European presale covered new dates on the continent. Wembley and Glasgow's Hampden Park are listed on general sale through official sellers such as Ticketmaster and AXS, but Dublin's first night has sold out, according to promoter MCD. Kahan is also midway through a UK arena run, reaching The O2 in London on Friday.

This Week's Sales

For UK fans, the useful part of this week's sale is the continental leg. The 31-date tour opens in Athens, Georgia, on 24 April and reaches Europe in July, with stops in Groningen, Berlin, Milan, Seville and Paris. Anyone who missed the European presale can still try the general sale, which opens on Thursday, 12 November. Live Nation lists noon local time, although Ticketmaster France lists 11am for Paris. North American fans get separate presales this week.

European fans had to register for the Laylo presale by 5pm local time on Monday, and registration has now closed. That presale opened at noon local time on Tuesday, 10 November. The Paris show, at Hippodrome ParisLongchamp on 10 July, is the closest new date to the UK. Kahan has said his @KahanHQ account will carry ticket updates. He announced the expanded run on X on 29 October, in the post shown below.

Football stadiums with all my friends. Mind blown and hands shaking let’s go back on tour. The Last Of The Bugs World Tour kicking off April 2027.



Sign up before Thursday, November 5th at 11:59pm ET at the link in my bio for access to the ticket presale. General on sale will… pic.twitter.com/pHxU5GHXns — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) October 29, 2026

The UK leg came first. Kahan announced Hampden Park, the Aviva Stadium and a single Wembley date in August, saying he would 'play some big old rooms for the bugs across the Atlantic Ocean.' Citing overwhelming demand in the first presale, he added a second Wembley night on 24 July. The Great Divide had already topped the UK chart. A third night on 25 July and a second Dublin date followed, both without a presale.

Face-value prices for the first Wembley night ran from £56 ($76) for upper-tier seats to £251 ($339) for front standing, at one official seller, before booking fees, which include a £3.25 ($4.39) sustainability fee. That seller now lists the first night as sold out. Wembley also names Ticketmaster, AXS and its own box office as official sellers, and its hospitality packages start at £699 ($944) a head. The listing says £1 ($1.35) from every ticket sold goes to The Busyhead Project, Kahan's mental health initiative.

Before You Buy

Ticket listings say Wembley will not admit under-fives to the shows, and under-14s cannot stand on the pitch. Anyone under 14 must attend with an adult aged 18 or over. They give door times of 5pm on Friday and Saturday and 4:30pm on Sunday. Kahan has not yet announced any further UK stadium dates.

Resale sites today list Wembley tickets from around £105 ($142) each, above several of the face-value prices. Fans should check that a seller is official, or that a resale platform guarantees entry, before paying. Fans should check each ticketing site for the latest continental ticket prices.