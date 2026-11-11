US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and his family have moved to a military base after US officials reported threats against his life from Iran. A senior Trump administration official disclosed the relocation on Tuesday, 10 November.

The base's location and the date of the move have not been made public. The Treasury Department confirmed Bessent had relocated and said he would continue his campaign of economic pressure against Tehran.

Separately, US intelligence has warned that alleged Iranian plots to kill Americans abroad have reached advanced stages. The reporting has not established that Bessent was named in those warnings or that an attack against him was attempted.

Scott Bessent's Family Relocates After Reported Iranian Threats

A senior administration official told Fox News that the reported threats had become serious enough for Bessent and his family to leave their home.

'Threats against Sec. Bessent reached more than an advanced stage, which is why he and his family made the move,' the official said.

The official did not provide evidence explaining the threat or say when the move occurred. A Treasury spokesperson confirmed Bessent's relocation and said he 'will not be deterred by the Iranian regime's threats'.

Officials have not identified the military installation or said how long the arrangement is expected to last. The accounts made public so far do not establish that an assassination attempt was carried out. Iranian responsibility for the reported threat rests on the assessments described by US officials.

Scott Bessent Continues Economic Campaign Against Iran

Bessent launched Operation Economic Outcast in August at President Donald Trump's direction, according to the Treasury Department. The initiative uses sanctions and other financial restrictions to target Iranian revenue, overseas transactions and networks accused of helping Tehran evade existing measures.

Announcing the campaign, Bessent promised an 'economic onslaught' against Iran's financial connections.

Treasury has since announced action against networks it says support Iranian-backed groups and help move money outside established sanctions controls. One administration official argued that the threats showed the strategy was working because Bessent had become a target.

No publicly disclosed evidence establishes that motive. Officials have not explained whether Bessent's specific security arrangements are connected to any wider plot described in intelligence reporting.

US Intelligence Warning Highlights Lethal Iranian Plot Allegations

In an unclassified memo dated 23 October, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton warned Secretary of State Marco Rubio that Iran had 'substantially increased efforts to target U.S. personnel'.

The memo said lethal plotting against American citizens had reached advanced stages in the Middle East and certain other countries. It did not identify Bessent or specify an imminent attack against him.

On 10 November, the Justice Department separately announced an eight-count indictment against three men accused of supporting Iranian-aligned terrorist networks. Prosecutors alleged their involvement in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks in Europe and the United States, including a September plot targeting RAF Fairford in Britain.

Attorney General Todd Blanche said, 'Anyone who plans a terrorist plot on a military base housing American servicemembers will be prosecuted by the United States government.'

The accusations remain unproven, and the defendants are presumed innocent. The indictment does not allege that the men threatened Bessent, and no connection between the cases has been established.

Scott Bessent's Relocation Comes Amid Wider Security Precautions

The US military has also moved aircraft from RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk amid a separate security alert. US military authorities have not publicly confirmed the precise source of that threat, although reports have linked it to Iran. No connection has been established between the aircraft movements and Bessent's relocation.

Washington has adjusted diplomatic staffing in parts of the Middle East following warnings involving Iran and the Iran-backed Houthi movement. The measures reflect broader security pressures facing US personnel, but do not reveal the evidence behind the reported threats against Bessent.

Rubio said on Tuesday that the administration saw no immediate need to resume major combat operations against Iran, arguing that sanctions and other economic restrictions were effective.

Bessent remains responsible for much of that financial campaign. Treasury says he intends to continue his work, but officials have not disclosed when he and his family might leave military accommodation.