Self-styled prophet Julie Green has sparked widespread condemnation after informing her followers that the Republican midterm rout was secretly stolen, insisting that divine intervention could override the results through martial law.

Broadcasting on Wednesday, 4 November 2026, during her regular programme Mornings with Julie on the video streaming platform Rumble, the conservative commentator admitted the losses 'may look factual' but insisted that was 'definitely not the truth'.

She said God 'can override' the outcome and had 'talked about martial law'.

'There Was a Red Wave Last Night'

Green, who has frequently received effusive public praise from Eric Trump and maintains close ties to prominent figures within the Make America Great Again movement, presented an exhaustive catalogue of unverified voting machine malfunctions, illicit judicial decrees, and ballot irregularities without submitting a shred of verifiable evidence.

'There was a red wave last night. It was stolen,' she said. She acknowledged that the losses 'may look factual', but said that was 'definitely not the truth'.

Green linked the result to 2020, saying she and others had prophesied that Trump would win that year, that he did, and that the victory was stolen. Courts, election officials, and later reviews found no evidence of fraud on a scale sufficient to change the 2020 result.

She went on to describe a list of alleged voting problems, including counting machines failing in several locations, votes being counted while people were still waiting in line and voters being told they had already signed absentee ballots.

She also claimed federal judges had 'overridden' rules so that illegal immigrants could vote, and that a ballot in Alaska had listed Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, who was up for re-election this year, twice.

What the Results Show

Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate on Tuesday, 3 November, in what Reuters described as a sweeping repudiation of Trump.

Kansas elected its first Democratic senator since the Great Depression, Susan Collins lost her Maine seat and Texas Governor Greg Abbott was ousted.

Trump took a different line from Green. He accepted the outcome and congratulated Democrats in a Fox News interview, Reuters reported. On social media, he wrote that he would have won 'IN A LANDSLIDE' had he been on the ballot.

Exit polls conducted by SSRS for a media consortium found that half of voters saw the midterms as a chance to rebuke the president, three-quarters were angry or dissatisfied with the direction of the country, and 70 per cent wanted Congress to provide more checks and balances on him.

A 'Prophet' With Friends in Trump's Circle

Media Matters describes Green as a self-styled 'prophet' who says God regularly sends her prophecies, which she posts online, including on Rumble.

Eric Trump, the president's second son and an executive at the Trump Organization, has publicly praised her, calling her 'so incredible', saying he had saved one of her messages, describing her as a 'warrior' and thanking her for her 'friendship', according to Media Matters.

Others took a more measured line. A column on LindellTV, the outlet founded by pro-Trump businessman Mike Lindell, argued that 'God does not need every election to go our way to remain sovereign', Easton Martin wrote.

Green offered her followers the opposite message: that the result they could see was not the result that would stand. The new Democratic majorities are scheduled to take office when the new Congress convenes on 3 January 2027.