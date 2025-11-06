Jennifer Lawrence has revealed why she chose not to work with an intimacy coach during filming of her 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, saying the added presence 'would've made things more awkward.'

The Oscar-winning actress reflected candidly on her early experiences filming intimate scenes, admitting they left her feeling 'uncomfortable and self-conscious,' but stressed that at the time, she believed direct trust with her co-stars mattered most.

'It Would've Made Me More Self-Conscious'

Speaking about her role opposite Chris Pratt in Passengers, Lawrence explained that although intimacy coordinators are now an important safeguard in Hollywood, they were far less common when she filmed the project.

'I understand why intimacy coordinators are important,' Lawrence said. 'But back then, I think it would've just made me more self-conscious. We were already nervous—adding another person might've made it worse.'

The actress admitted that filming the scene was 'one of the hardest' moments in her career. 'That was the first time I'd done something like that,' she recalled. 'It was uncomfortable, and I remember feeling really awkward.'

She added that she also felt guilt at the time, as Pratt was married, which heightened the emotional pressure. 'We handled it professionally,' she said, 'and relied on trust and communication with our director rather than extra supervision.'

'The dynamic between actors has to feel authentic,' she explained. 'For me, that meant building trust directly with my co-star. Having someone step in might have broken that connection.'

Working With Robert Pattinson in Serena

The actress also reflected on filming with Robert Pattinson in the 2014 historical drama Serena, where the two portrayed a married couple in the American South. Lawrence said their on-screen relationship was 'already tense enough' because both she and Pattinson were naturally shy.

'Rob is the sweetest guy, but we were both awkward people trying to make an emotional connection,' she said 'Having an intimacy coordinator there might've just amplified that discomfort. We needed to figure it out ourselves.'

Despite her earlier discomfort, Lawrence emphasised that her decision wasn't about rejecting modern safety standards but about navigating her own boundaries at that time.

A Changing Hollywood Culture

Since Lawrence's early roles, the film industry has undergone a significant transformation. Intimacy coordinators specialists who choreograph sensitive scenes while protecting actors' boundaries have now become standard practice across Hollywood. Productions such as Bridgerton, Normal People, and Euphoria have credited the approach with creating safer, more respectful working environments.

Lawrence acknowledged the progress, saying, 'It's a good thing for the next generation. Back then, we didn't have that, but it's great that actors do now.'

An Honest Reflection

Known for her humour and candour, Lawrence said her choices stemmed from personal preference rather than defiance. 'Every actor has their own process,' she explained. 'For me, it was about trust, authenticity, and figuring it out as I went.'

Her reflections show how much Hollywood's culture has evolved in less than a decade — and how even the industry's most fearless performers still navigate vulnerability behind the camera.