David Harbour has admitted he 'fell in love' with Stranger Things co-star Winona Ryder, while promoting the show's fifth and final season.

The 50-year-old actor, best known for his role as police chief Jim Hopper, made the confession during a recent interview, describing his admiration for Ryder as 'deep and genuine'.

The shocking admission came just as his marriage to British singer Lily Allen broke up and as he faced allegations of bullying from fellow cast member Millie Bobby Brown.

David Harbour 'Fell in Love' with Winona Ryder

Speaking about his long-time co-star, Harbour said he felt 'so lucky' to work with Ryder, who plays his on-screen love interest Joyce Byers. The actor praised her talent and authenticity, saying he had developed a 'deep, deep love and respect' for her over the course of filming.

According to Radar Online, he elaborated that acting required immense vulnerability and that Ryder's ability to create believable emotions on screen inspired him profoundly.

'We put ourselves out there in imaginary worlds we can't control', he explained, noting that when an actor can make those moments feel real, 'you'll fall in love with them in that fake reality'.

While Harbour's comments seemed heartfelt, many fans couldn't ignore the timing, as his admission came shortly after his public split from Allen and accusations of misconduct on the set of Stranger Things.

In the same interview where he praised Ryder, Harbour appeared to acknowledge his recent missteps, saying he had made 'slip ups' in he past few years. 'You either accept your path completely, or you change everything', he said, suggesting that mistakes were part of his personal growth.

Harbour and Allen's Messy Split and Alleged Affair

Harbour's separation from Smile singer Allen has dominated British tabloid headlines for months. The 40-year-old pop star accused him of infidelity, reportedly referencing the affair in her latest album, West End Girl.

One of the tracks, 'Madeline', has been widely interpreted as a direct nod to Harbour's alleged relationship with costume designer Natalie Tippett.

Tippett, 34, later told the press she met Harbour while working on the 2021 film We Have a Ghost and that their relationship continued after filming. Tippett admitted that she heard the song, responding to allegations with 'I have a family and things to protect'.

The affair allegedly contributed to the couple's split earlier this year, with Allen hinting in interviews that betrayal and mistrust ultimately ended their marriage.

Bullying Allegations from Millie Bobby Brown

Adding to the controversy, Harbour has also been accused by co-star Millie Bobby brown of harassment and bullying during production of Stranger Things' fifth season. The 21-year-old actress reportedly filed a formal complaint with Netflix executives before filming began, detailing 'pages and pages' of grievances against the veteran actor.

A source close to the production claimed an internal investigation was launched, lasting several months. The insider added that while Netflix refused to comment publicly, 'their silence speaks volumes'.

Ryder has not commented publicly on Harbour's admission, though fans have noted her tendency to maintain professionalism despite rumours. Meanwhile, Allen is reportedly focusing on her music career and her daughters in London, telling friends she is 'ready to move on'.