NFL fans using YouTube TV had to find another way to watch Monday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals on 3 November.

Neither ESPN's nor ABC's live broadcasts of the game could be found on the platform after Disney and Google failed to reach a new contractual agreement. Besides ESPN, Disney's entire network of channels was also pulled from the platform.

Disney owns both of those networks carrying NFL's weekly Monday night slate.

Youtube TV's Accusation

In a statement released on X (formerly Twitter) last 30 October, YouTube TV told members that their contract with Disney had reached its renewal date, but they were unable to agree on new terms.

'Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to reach a fair deal, and starting today, Disney programming will not be available on YouTube TV. This means you will no longer be able to watch channels like ABC and ESPN or access recordings from these networks in your Library,' they shared.

The live streaming service accused Disney of threatening them with a 'blackout' during the renewal negotiations. They also shared that the entertainment giant was 'proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers' and give them 'fewer choices.'

'Unfortunately, Disney is proposing costly economic terms that would raise prices on YouTube TV customers and give our customers fewer choices, while benefiting Disney's own live TV products - like Hulu + Live TV and, soon, Fubo,' YouTube's blog reads.

Despite negotiations turning sour, YouTube said they remain committed in reaching a new deal and has offered their customers a $20 (£15) credit if no renewal happens in the immediate future.

Where to Watch Monday Night Football?

In the meantime, NFL fans who are looking for other options to watch games every Monday evening can switch to Disney's channels and platforms.

ESPN Unlimited is the sport network's all-in-one streaming service where their entire network of channels is accessible. With an Unlimited subscription, fans can watch the game on ESPN and ESPN2.

Unlimited's subscription fee is currently at $29.99 (£22.15) a month.

Fubo also carries all Disney-owned sports networks and networks that broadcast NFL games including NFL Network, CBS, and Fox. The service also offers a seven-day free trial for new members, with three different subscription tiers (Pro, Elite, and Latino).

The Pro tier offers over 219 channels and 10 simultaneous streams for $84.99 (£65) a month, while the Elite tier has 291 channels and the same number of simultaneous streams for $94.99 (£72) a month.

Sling TV has ESPN and select ABC content that people can access through any of their four streaming plans: monthly, weekly, weekend, and a 24-hours subscription.

The 'Day Pass' option costs $4.99 (£3.80), $14.99 (£11.42) for their 'Weekly Pass,' and $46 (£35) for their monthly option.

Disney's Plea for Election Day

In a statement they issued to USA Today, Disney said that it has asked YouTube TV to restore ABC on their platform on 4th November for Election Day.

'Despite the impasse that led to the current blackout, we have asked YouTube TV to restore ABC for Election Day so subscribers have access to the information they rely on,' the statement said.

YouTube denied their request in an email they shared on their official blog stating: 'Your proposal would permit us to return Disney's ABC stations only for a day and will cause customer confusion among those who may briefly see ABC on YouTube TV only to lose it again shortly after.'