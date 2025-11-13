TalkTV presenter Mike Graham has been officially dismissed from Rupert Murdoch's digital channel after failing to cooperate with the investigation over a racist Facebook post.

Last month, Graham posted a picture of a statue of Winston Churchill, alongside a picture of a packed London underground train on his Facebook—a post that has now been deleted.

The caption wrote: 'Tell me we're not fucked by multicultural bollocks. Why are we surrounded by non-white people?'

The 65-year-old soon addressed the post, saying that it wasn't him, citing a hacking incident.

Account Hacked

On his X account, he said, 'On Sunday night, my Facebook was accessed and a vile message was posted on my page without my knowledge.'

'It contained words that I would never write and an opinion I don't share. As soon as I found out, I immediately deleted the post and have taken steps to ensure my cybersecurity is enhanced,' he continued.

The former editor of the Daily Mirror said he was mortified that the post was made under his name.

'Obviously, I am mortified that such a post could have gone out in my name and am now attempting to find out how it could have happened. I am equally very sorry for any distress it has caused to anyone.'

Immediately after that, Graham was suspended by Murdoch's News UK after concerns were raised regarding the post.

Mike Graham Officially Sacked from Talk TV

Almost a month after the post, Graham is officially dismissed. On Wednesday, the staff of the journalist was informed that he would not be returning as bosses had become 'gravely concerned' as he repeatedly failed to cooperate in the investigation concerning the post.

News UK itself has released a statement about the dismissal.

'An abhorrent and vile post appeared on Mike Graham's Facebook page in October. Mike Graham said this was not posted by him and he agreed to cooperate with a company investigation, using an independent forensic firm.'

The statement continued, 'He later reneged on several opportunities to cooperate with the company investigation.'

'We have been gravely concerned at his repeated failure to cooperate on such a serious matter, and the decision has been taken that Mike Graham will not return to Talk,' officially announcing the dismissal of the broadcaster.

Not Graham's First Controversy

This wasn't the presenter's first controversy, which had caused difficulties for the channel back in 2022.

That year, Graham claimed on air that Mind, a mental health charity, funded the legal fees of asylum seekers.

Mind immediately criticised the claim, saying it was 'plain wrong' and emphasising that the channel had never approached them for comment.

This comment prompted TalkTV to issue an apology to Mind on air, admitting wrongdoing during the show, in which it said it 'questioned why various organisations, including Mind, were providing funding to a charity called Migrants Organise.'

TalkTV admitted it failed to give the organisation a chance to respond during the query. 'We didn't offer Mind an opportunity to respond at the time and are happy to do so now,' the statement said. 'We apologise for any confusion caused by the discussion on the show.'

As of writing, there are no comments or statements released by Graham.