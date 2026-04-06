Who Is Sarinasadat Hosseiny? ICE Arrest Puts Soleimani Family Link in Focus
The arrest of Sarinasadat Hosseiny highlights ongoing tensions between the US and Iran
Authorities in California have apprehended a relative of the notorious Iranian General Qasem Soleimani during a high-stakes operation in Los Angeles.
The detention of Sarinasadat Hosseiny by ICE agents has sparked immediate questions regarding her presence in the United States and the circumstances surrounding her arrival. As federal officials process the case, the sudden arrest highlights a significant security development involving one of the world's most controversial military families.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents recently apprehended 25-year-old Sarinasadat Hosseiny in Los Angeles, placing her under intense public focus. As the grandniece of the late Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani—the former Quds Force head who died in a 2020 American drone strike—she is closely linked to the general whose life ended during a 2020 US drone operation.
Residency Revoked Over Alleged Regime Ties
After arriving in the United States on a student visa in 2015, Hosseiny eventually secured lawful permanent residency in 2023. Her mother, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar—the niece of the late general—had previously been awarded asylum before obtaining her own green card.
Federal agents from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement moved to apprehend the pair once the State Department officially withdrew their right to reside in the country. The decision to act followed claims from government representatives regarding the family's reported ties to the administration in Tehran.
While she was residing in the country, Afshar reportedly used social media to spread Tehran's propaganda and voice support for the Revolutionary Guard, prompting American officials to flag her online rhetoric as hostile. As soon as their residency was officially cancelled, Hosseiny was taken into custody right along with her mother. The two are currently being held by ICE agents as the government moves forward with the process of deporting them.
Social Media Presence and National Security Focus
During her time in the United States, Hosseiny frequently took to social media to showcase a world of luxury, sharing images of high-end vehicles, designer outfits, and her travels from coast to coast.
These apprehensions represent a wider effort by American officials to focus on people suspected of helping or associating with antagonistic foreign governments as friction with Tehran continues to grow. Government representatives have not suggested that Hosseiny is facing any specific criminal counts at this time. Since her permanent residency was cancelled, the case against her has centred on her right to remain in the country and broader safety issues.
Soleimani Family Issues Strong Denial
Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of the late general, has publicly dismissed the American government's assertions as a fabrication, insisting the detained pair share no familial ties with her father. This rejection was echoed by Narjes Soleimani, a member of Tehran's City Council, who maintained that their relatives have never lived within the United States.
'The individuals arrested in the United States have no relation whatsoever to the family of Martyr Soleimani, and the claim by the US State Department is a lie,' Zeinab Soleimani wrote in a post. 'They have become so weak and helpless that, by fabricating lies against a great figure like Haj Qassem, they seek to divert global public opinion from their defeat against the Iranian nation,' she added.
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