Authorities in California have apprehended a relative of the notorious Iranian General Qasem Soleimani during a high-stakes operation in Los Angeles.

The detention of Sarinasadat Hosseiny by ICE agents has sparked immediate questions regarding her presence in the United States and the circumstances surrounding her arrival. As federal officials process the case, the sudden arrest highlights a significant security development involving one of the world's most controversial military families.

From @StateDept Last night, the niece and grand niece of deceased Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Qasem Soleimani were arrested by federal agents following Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s termination of their lawful permanent resident (LPR) status. Hamideh… pic.twitter.com/v9UdCwPw23 — Basha باشا (@BashaReport) April 4, 2026

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents recently apprehended 25-year-old Sarinasadat Hosseiny in Los Angeles, placing her under intense public focus. As the grandniece of the late Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani—the former Quds Force head who died in a 2020 American drone strike—she is closely linked to the general whose life ended during a 2020 US drone operation.

Residency Revoked Over Alleged Regime Ties

After arriving in the United States on a student visa in 2015, Hosseiny eventually secured lawful permanent residency in 2023. Her mother, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar—the niece of the late general—had previously been awarded asylum before obtaining her own green card.

Federal agents from the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement moved to apprehend the pair once the State Department officially withdrew their right to reside in the country. The decision to act followed claims from government representatives regarding the family's reported ties to the administration in Tehran.

Until recently, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were green card holders living lavishly in the United States.



Afshar is the niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. She is also an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime who celebrated attacks on… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 4, 2026

While she was residing in the country, Afshar reportedly used social media to spread Tehran's propaganda and voice support for the Revolutionary Guard, prompting American officials to flag her online rhetoric as hostile. As soon as their residency was officially cancelled, Hosseiny was taken into custody right along with her mother. The two are currently being held by ICE agents as the government moves forward with the process of deporting them.

Social Media Presence and National Security Focus

During her time in the United States, Hosseiny frequently took to social media to showcase a world of luxury, sharing images of high-end vehicles, designer outfits, and her travels from coast to coast.

NEW: The niece and grand-niece of slain Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani were reportedly living 'lavish' lifestyles in Los Angeles before being arrested by ICE.



Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece, had allegedly celebrated the Iranian attacks on US soldiers.



"While living in the… pic.twitter.com/Qx54LyckA9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 5, 2026

These apprehensions represent a wider effort by American officials to focus on people suspected of helping or associating with antagonistic foreign governments as friction with Tehran continues to grow. Government representatives have not suggested that Hosseiny is facing any specific criminal counts at this time. Since her permanent residency was cancelled, the case against her has centred on her right to remain in the country and broader safety issues.

Soleimani Family Issues Strong Denial

Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of the late general, has publicly dismissed the American government's assertions as a fabrication, insisting the detained pair share no familial ties with her father. This rejection was echoed by Narjes Soleimani, a member of Tehran's City Council, who maintained that their relatives have never lived within the United States.

Zeynab Soleimani, daughter of Iran's martyred Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, states that the claims made by the US State Department are completely false, and says the individuals detained in the US have no relation to Hajj Qassem's family.



Follow: https://t.co/LWoNSpkc2J pic.twitter.com/MPDF4R0OO9 — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) April 4, 2026

Narges Soleimani, daughter of Qasem Soleimani, in response to the news of the arrest of two of her father's relatives in the United States, said that the two detained individuals have no relation to the former commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. pic.twitter.com/afpn10XmVi — Mike (@Doranimated) April 5, 2026

'The individuals arrested in the United States have no relation whatsoever to the family of Martyr Soleimani, and the claim by the US State Department is a lie,' Zeinab Soleimani wrote in a post. 'They have become so weak and helpless that, by fabricating lies against a great figure like Haj Qassem, they seek to divert global public opinion from their defeat against the Iranian nation,' she added.