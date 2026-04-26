Donald Trump posted a pointed statement on his Truth Social account criticising Iran's alleged leadership confusion amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war. The president said that if Iranian officials want to negotiate, all they have to do is call.

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and White House Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, had been scheduled to travel to Pakistan for peace talks with Iranian representatives. However, Trump cancelled the trip after concluding that Iran does not know who is in charge.

What Trump Said About Iran

'I just cancelled the trip of my representatives going to Pakistan, to meet with the Iranians. Too much time wasted on travelling, too much work! Besides which, there is tremendous infighting and confusion within their 'leadership.' Nobody knows who is in charge, including them. Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!' he wrote.

The president's comments came on the heels of reports that Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left talks with Pakistan in Islamabad, where Iran's position on a framework to end the war was put forward. Araghchi said he would assess whether the US was genuinely committed to diplomacy.

We do not know whom we are speaking to,representatives of the United States or of Israel.



Is there even any will to reach an agreement? https://t.co/cRNCQN6G88 — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 25, 2026

'Little Hope for a Diplomatic Breakthrough'

According to reporting by The Guardian, there was little prospect of a diplomatic breakthrough between the US and Iran over the weekend. Trump's decision to cancel Kushner and Witkoff's trip to Pakistan underscored how far apart the two countries remain.

Amid the ongoing conflict, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif remains committed to helping mediate between the two parties.

Netizens React to Trump's Post

Following Trump's controversial Truth Social post, several netizens drew a slew of mixed reactions, and they did not shy away from sharing their thoughts on the matter. One netizen said that either side isn't likeable and another said that US and Iran couldn't reach and agreement because they want different things.

Massive conflict between the Islamic regime government. One group wants peace, and the other group wants war. And the Iranian people want the war too — Number5 (@Number5457910) April 25, 2026

'Massive conflict between the Islamic regime government. One group wants peace, and the other group wants war. And the Iranian people want the war too,' one netizen wrote.

It’s called a democracy, one person doesn’t make decisions, like the American dictatorship. — 🎒I Hate Laura Loomer Fan Club (@Homemadewife2) April 25, 2026

'It's called a democracy, one person doesn't make decisions, like the American dictatorship,' another person wrote.

There is no no will. Stop begging.



Hundreds of millions of Americans, along with every gulf country, have asked President Trump to terminate the terrorist regime.



It's time for you to activate your "how-to-slither-away-when-the-end-is-near" plan. — BettingTheFarm (@BettingTheFarms) April 25, 2026

'There is no no will. Stop begging. Hundreds of millions of Americans, along with every gulf country, have asked President Trump to terminate the terrorist regime. It's time for you to activate your 'how-to-slither-away-when-the-end-is-near' plan,' another person commented.

'Operation Epic Fury'

Operation Epic Fury officially launched on 28 February 2026. The US-Israel-led operation began amid allegations that Iran was rebuilding its nuclear programme and developing advanced missiles. The official military objectives, as stated by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, were to destroy Iran's ballistic missile and drone capabilities, its navy, and its defence industrial base. Trump also indicated in an opening address that a broader aim was to bring about regime change in Iran.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the opening strikes, leaving Iran without its supreme leader and contributing to the leadership uncertainty Trump cited in his Truth Social post.

As of 25 April 2026, the war has killed over 3,000 Iranians, 13 US service members, and between 23 and 35 Israelis. The US and Israel have both launched airstrikes on Iran in recent weeks, while Iran launched retaliatory strikes against both countries' military bases in the Middle East. Iran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, affecting global oil supplies.