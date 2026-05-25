NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Julie Tsirkin was in the middle of a live coverage when gunshots were heard outside the White House. Several consecutive shots were fired but Tsirkin did not seem to realise what was going on.

As expected, Tsirkin faced brutal online mockery for her reaction. Viewers and social media users quickly clipped the live broadcast. Many argued that she moved far too slowly given the imminent danger. Some fans found her having weak survival instincts for being 'clueless' of the danger around her.

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Julie Tsirkin was preparing to report from the White House when multiple shots could be heard being fired nearby. pic.twitter.com/d8POlm5QUF — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) May 23, 2026

'Well that's a Bostonian for yah...absolutely CLUELESS!,' an X user commented.

'Come on Julie...you gotta do better 😂,' another user said.

'She can't be this stupid??? F****** Scoop Brady had better intuition!!,' a third user exclaimed.

There are also those who went as far as creating a meme version of Tsirkin's viral clip.

The clueless "What is That" reporter is now a meme pic.twitter.com/tqMu6XEOxf — LetsGoGifs (@LetsGoGifs) May 24, 2026

Who is Julie Tsirkin?

Based on how the internet reacted to Tsirkin's clip, she is likely to be a meme sensation. Before she officially becomes one, it's worth taking a quick look at who Tsirkin really is.

Tsirkin has built a notable career in political journalism. She attended Rutgers University-New Brunswick with initial plans to pursue a career in law. During her senior year, she pivoted sharply to journalism and media studies.

After graduation, Tsirkin quickly excelled in her endeavours. She became the youngest full-time producer at the NBC New York bureau and eventually transitioned from behind the camera to an on-air role. She currently serves as a high-profile Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News.

Known for her rapid-fire reporting from the halls of Congress, Tsirkin's professional drive is deeply rooted in her unique family background and her identity as a first-generation American.

Tsirkin frequently identifies herself as a first-generation Ukrainian-American and a proud 'Jersey Girl.' Her family's background heavily features an immigration story from the former Soviet Union.

Her father, Vladimir Tsirkin, immigrated to the United States from Ukraine, establishing a new life for his family in New Jersey. Growing up in a household shaped by the immigrant experience heavily influenced Tsirkin's perspective on American democracy, civic engagement, and public policy.

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What Were the Gunshots All About?

As for the gunshots, it reportedly stemmed from a lethal encounter at the perimeter of the executive mansion. A gunman opened fire at a White House security checkpoint near 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, per BBC.

Secret Service personnel engaged the suspect immediately. The gunman who opened fire at the White House security checkpoint was killed in an exchange of fire with Secret Service agents. Law enforcement swiftly secured the immediate area. Emergency teams rushed to the scene just moments after the shooting stopped.

Authorities launched a massive investigation immediately after the scene was locked down. Officials identified the deceased shooter as 21-year-old Nasire Best. Court records revealed that Best had a history of approaching White House checkpoints.

Federal judges had previously ordered him to stay away from the entire complex. Investigators are now reviewing security footage and his background. They want to determine his exact motive for attacking the secure checkpoint.