Terrifying Moment Paraglider Gets Hit By Cessna Captured On Video: Did She Survive?
Paraglider forced to deploy reserve parachute after Cessna 172 mid-air impact
A dramatic midair collision in Austria has drawn global attention after a paraglider was struck by a small Cessna aircraft, tearing through her canopy and sending her into a rapid spinning descent. The incident, captured on video from the paraglider's perspective, shows the moment of impact and her emergency response as she fell through the sky.
The paraglider, a 44-year-old woman, survived the crash after deploying her reserve parachute and landing safely with only minor injuries.
Incident Location and Timing
The collision occurred on 23 May 2026 near Schmittenhöhe mountain, close to Zell am See and Piesendorf in western Austria. The alpine region is widely used for both recreational paragliding and sightseeing flights, where aircraft and gliders often operate in shared airspace during favourable weather conditions.
Local authorities confirmed that the paraglider was on a routine recreational flight when the collision took place at altitude.
Video Captures Midair Impact
Footage circulating on social media shows a Cessna 172 approaching from behind and above before making contact with the paraglider's canopy. The impact causes visible damage to the wing, which partially collapses almost immediately.
The paraglider is then seen entering a fast, uncontrolled spin as lift is lost. Seconds later, the reserve parachute deploys, slowing and stabilising the descent. The video has been widely shared across social media platforms and aviation forums due to its rarity and first-person perspective.
Survivor Pulled to Safety
Emergency services confirmed the woman survived the incident. According to reports, she activated her reserve parachute in time after the canopy was compromised. She descended into a wooded area and landed on or near an open forest track.
Rescue teams reached the site shortly afterwards, while Austrian police transported her by helicopter to a local airport for medical assessment. She sustained bruises and contusions but no life-threatening injuries were reported, according to reports. 'The propeller of the motor plane severely damaged the paraglider, prompting the experienced paraglider to deploy her reserve parachute,' police said, according to reports.
Cessna Aircraft and Pilot Details
The aircraft involved was identified as a Cessna 172 operating a sightseeing flight in the region. The pilot, a 28-year-old man, was able to continue flying after the collision and landed the aircraft safely at Zell am See Airport.
He later informed investigators that the collision appeared unavoidable. Aviation authorities have since begun reviewing flight data, visibility conditions, and airspace usage at the time of the incident.
Investigation Focuses on Airspace Safety
Preliminary assessments suggest that visibility limitations in mountainous terrain may have contributed to the incident. The paraglider may have been difficult to detect against the background of the Alps, particularly under changing light conditions.
Investigators are also examining how both aircraft were operating within a shared recreational corridor used by paragliders and light aircraft. Experts note that while such collisions are rare, differences in speed, altitude awareness and manoeuvrability can make avoidance challenging once aircraft converge on intersecting paths.
Authorities in Austria continue to review the circumstances surrounding the collision as part of an ongoing air safety investigation.
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