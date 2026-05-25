A dramatic midair collision in Austria has drawn global attention after a paraglider was struck by a small Cessna aircraft, tearing through her canopy and sending her into a rapid spinning descent. The incident, captured on video from the paraglider's perspective, shows the moment of impact and her emergency response as she fell through the sky.

The paraglider, a 44-year-old woman, survived the crash after deploying her reserve parachute and landing safely with only minor injuries.

Incident Location and Timing

The collision occurred on 23 May 2026 near Schmittenhöhe mountain, close to Zell am See and Piesendorf in western Austria. The alpine region is widely used for both recreational paragliding and sightseeing flights, where aircraft and gliders often operate in shared airspace during favourable weather conditions.

Local authorities confirmed that the paraglider was on a routine recreational flight when the collision took place at altitude.

Video Captures Midair Impact

Footage circulating on social media shows a Cessna 172 approaching from behind and above before making contact with the paraglider's canopy. The impact causes visible damage to the wing, which partially collapses almost immediately.

@theclinic_cl La mujer activó su paracaídas de emergencia 🪂 Una avioneta Cessna 172 impactó contra el parapente de una mujer austriaca en pleno vuelo. El accidente ocurrió el sábado en la localidad de Piesendorf, Austria. La mujer de 44 años, llamada Sabrina, captó el momento y lo compartió en su cuenta de Instagram. El video se viralizó rápidamente. De acuerdo al medio local Kronen Zeitug, la mujer despegó desde el monte Schmittenhöhe en dirección a Piesendorf. La avioneta, pilotada por un hombre de 28 años, chocó contra el parapente a eso de las 13:15. Tras el impacto, la mujer activó su paracaídas de emergencia y aterrizó. Solo sufrió heridas leves. La policía recogió a la mujer con un helicóptero y la trasladaron al aeropuerto de Zell am See. Por su parte, el piloto de la avioneta realizaba un vuelo turístico al momento del accidente. El sujeto aterrizó en el aeropuerto de Zell am See. 📷 Instagram: @sab_thi ♬ sonido original - The Clinic - The Clinic

The paraglider is then seen entering a fast, uncontrolled spin as lift is lost. Seconds later, the reserve parachute deploys, slowing and stabilising the descent. The video has been widely shared across social media platforms and aviation forums due to its rarity and first-person perspective.

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Survivor Pulled to Safety

Emergency services confirmed the woman survived the incident. According to reports, she activated her reserve parachute in time after the canopy was compromised. She descended into a wooded area and landed on or near an open forest track.

Rescue teams reached the site shortly afterwards, while Austrian police transported her by helicopter to a local airport for medical assessment. She sustained bruises and contusions but no life-threatening injuries were reported, according to reports. 'The propeller of the motor plane severely damaged the paraglider, prompting the experienced paraglider to deploy her reserve parachute,' police said, according to reports.

Cessna Aircraft and Pilot Details

The aircraft involved was identified as a Cessna 172 operating a sightseeing flight in the region. The pilot, a 28-year-old man, was able to continue flying after the collision and landed the aircraft safely at Zell am See Airport.

He later informed investigators that the collision appeared unavoidable. Aviation authorities have since begun reviewing flight data, visibility conditions, and airspace usage at the time of the incident.

Investigation Focuses on Airspace Safety

Preliminary assessments suggest that visibility limitations in mountainous terrain may have contributed to the incident. The paraglider may have been difficult to detect against the background of the Alps, particularly under changing light conditions.

Investigators are also examining how both aircraft were operating within a shared recreational corridor used by paragliders and light aircraft. Experts note that while such collisions are rare, differences in speed, altitude awareness and manoeuvrability can make avoidance challenging once aircraft converge on intersecting paths.

Authorities in Austria continue to review the circumstances surrounding the collision as part of an ongoing air safety investigation.