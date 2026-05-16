Former US Air Force intelligence specialist Monica Witt is still believed to be in hiding in Iran, and the FBI is now offering a $200,000 reward for information leading to her capture and prosecution, officials confirmed in an updated appeal from Washington this week.

After a renewed push by US counterintelligence officials to track down Witt, she was first charged in 2019 with espionage and conspiracy to deliver national defence information to the Iranian government. For readers who have not followed her case, she is not an anonymous defector lost in a stack of old files. To US security agencies, Witt represents a rare and deeply troubling breach at the heart of the intelligence community.

Witt, now 47, served as an intelligence technical sergeant in the US Air Force from 1997 to 2008 and then continued as a defence contractor until 2010. According to her federal indictment in the District of Columbia, those roles granted her access to some of the most tightly held secrets in the US system, including information on foreign intelligence operations, counterintelligence programmes and the true identities of covert personnel working overseas.

From Insider to Alleged Iranian Asset

It was in 2013 that Witt is alleged to have crossed an irreversible line when she defected to Iran after years inside US intelligence circles. That defection, the FBI says, did not simply involve a change of passport or loyalty. Prosecutors allege she actively handed over classified material to Tehran, including operational details and targeting information that could be used to identify, track and potentially harm her former colleagues.

According to the indictment and an FBI news release, Witt 'intentionally provided information endangering US personnel and their families stationed abroad.' Investigators say she also conducted research on behalf of Iranian officials to help them identify and target specific individuals within the US government. The language is stark for a reason. At its core, the case alleges that a trusted insider turned her knowledge of America's intelligence network into a tool for a hostile state.

Read more Who Is Monica Elfriede Witt? Ex-Air Force Counterintelligence Agent Accused of Spying for Iran Who Is Monica Elfriede Witt? Ex-Air Force Counterintelligence Agent Accused of Spying for Iran

The FBI connects Witt's alleged activity directly to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a powerful Iranian military and intelligence organisation. The bureau says her information benefited IRGC elements involved in intelligence collection, unconventional warfare and support for groups designated by Washington as terrorist organisations targeting Americans. None of these claims have been tested in a US court, as Witt remains out of reach. However, the Justice Department has kept the indictment active and unsealed, a public signal that it has no intention of quietly shelving the case.

Special Agent Daniel Wierzbicki of the FBI Washington Field Office's Counterintelligence and Cyber Division put it bluntly in the latest appeal, accusing her of having 'betrayed her oath to the Constitution more than a decade ago by defecting to Iran and providing the Iranian regime national defence information.' In his words, she 'likely continues to support their nefarious activities.' That 'likely' matters. It reflects both the limits of what US authorities can verify on the ground in Iran and their working assumption that someone with Witt's experience and knowledge would not simply fade into civilian life.

A reminder of one of the most damaging U.S. intelligence betrayals in recent decades: Former USAF Technical Sergeant and counterintelligence specialist Monica Elfriede Witt.



• Converted to Islam in 2012 during a trip to an IRGC-linked conference in Iran



• Defected to Iran… pic.twitter.com/5CBk2JMXcB — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) March 16, 2026

FBI Steps Up Reward

For starters, the $200,000 reward itself tells its own story. The FBI does not routinely place that kind of bounty on every fugitive, and certainly not on former mid-ranking military personnel. The size of the offer reflects how seriously Washington views the risk that Witt may still be assisting Iranian intelligence or affiliated groups, more than a decade after she disappeared into their orbit.

The Bureau's latest description of her is almost clinical. Witt is listed as a white woman, 5ft 10in tall, weighing around 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The FBI notes she is also known by the names Fatemah Zahra and Narges Witt. These are not idle details. They are the sort of identifiers investigators hope might trigger someone's memory, perhaps a fellow traveller, a neighbour in Tehran, or a contact in a third country who has seen or heard more than they realised at the time.

Yet the uncomfortable reality for US officials is that, publicly at least, there is no confirmation of Witt's exact whereabouts, her current role in Iran, or even whether she has directly handled US secrets in recent years. Much of what is alleged about her continued involvement with Iranian operations is inferred from past conduct and intelligence assessments, rather than from verifiable, on-the-record evidence. Nothing about her present activities has been independently confirmed, and, as the FBI's carefully calibrated language implies, any assumptions about her ongoing work for Iran should be treated with a degree of caution.

Still, from Washington's perspective, the damage may already have been done. Even if Witt never sends another file or attends another briefing, the information she is accused of sharing years ago names, methods and vulnerabilities cannot be pulled back. For those US intelligence officers whose identities she once protected and may later have exposed, the case is not a historical curiosity. It is a lingering risk attached to a former colleague who vanished into an adversary's embrace and, so far, shows no sign of returning home.