Jalen Brunson was named the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals MVP in New York City on Monday night after steering the New York Knicks past the Cleveland Cavaliers and into the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years. The Knicks closed out the series with a 130-93 victory in Game 4, with Brunson finishing the matchup with 16 points as he received the Larry Bird Trophy.

The news came after New York completed a 4-0 sweep of Cleveland, a run built less on flash than on control. Brunson averaged 25.5 points and 7.8 assists across the series and shot 48.7% from the floor, the sort of line that explains why the award felt more like an acknowledgement than a surprise.

Brunson and the Knicks' Long Wait

For the Knicks, the larger story is not the trophy but the destination. Monday's win carried New York into its first NBA Finals since the 1998-99 season, ending a 27-year wait that has hung over the franchise for as long as most of its current supporters have been alive.

Brunson, though, has been the opposite of theoretical. He is steady and stellar, and those are the right words for a player who never looked rushed even as the stakes rose around him. He scored 16 in the clincher, but the deeper value was in the tempo he set. The Knicks never seemed to speed up into panic, which in the playoffs is half the battle.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson is the recipient of the Larry Bird Trophy as the Most Valuable Player of the 2026 Eastern Conference Finals. pic.twitter.com/MsLPgQ5Ljd — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 26, 2026

The NBA only introduced conference finals MVP awards in 2022, so Brunson joins a fairly short list of winners of the Larry Bird Trophy. That history is still young enough to feel slightly formal, almost ceremonial, but in this case the choice was easy enough to survive any amount of debate.

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Brunson Turns a Sweep Into a Statement

Cleveland Cavaliers simply could not find a way to trouble the New York Knicks for long enough to matter. The Knicks won 11 straight games on their way to the Finals, and the sweep was as decisive as the scoreline suggests. A 130-93 close-out victory is not one of those results that needs additional poetry. It speaks plainly.

Brunson's numbers tell part of the story, but not all of it. His 25.5 points and 7.8 assists per game were enough to put him at the centre of everything the Knicks did, yet the more revealing detail may be the efficiency. Shooting 48.7% in a series where every possession tightens like a fist is not trivial. It is the kind of production that lets teammates settle into their roles rather than overreach.

There was also a modest but important show of leadership in the clincher itself. Brunson did not have to chase a headline performance on Monday night. The Knicks already had control. Instead, he did what the best playoff leaders often do. He made the game feel ordinary. That is a rare skill in May.

The Award That Fit

The Larry Bird Trophy is supposed to recognise the most valuable player of the Eastern Conference Finals, but in practice it often ends up attached to a bigger idea, the one that says a team has found the person who can carry it through the hard parts. Brunson earned that distinction in a series where New York looked authoritative from start to finish.

Jalen Brunson received all nine votes from a media panel covering the Eastern Conference Finals.



The voting panel ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JuKA7hkdNy — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 26, 2026

It helps that the Knicks' path was not narrow or accidental. They beat Cleveland cleanly, they did so with pace and control, and they did it while leaning on a guard who has made the franchise feel, at least for the moment, more coherent than it has in years.

Brunson was not the only Knick worth noticing, but he was the one the season bent around. New York made its first run to the NBA Finals in 27 years, and that Brunson's reward was unanimous.