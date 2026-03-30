Braylon Mullins stunned college basketball fans with a 35-foot buzzer-beater to lift UConn past Duke in an Elite Eight clash of March Madness. The shot, which came with less than half a second remaining, sealed a 73-72 victory and sent UConn into the Final Four. The dramatic finish was one of the most talked-about moments of the tournament, instantly going viral across social media platforms.

Game Context and Key Moments

UConn faced a significant deficit early in the game, trailing by nearly 20 points. Duke maintained control for much of the second half, but a late turnover provided Mullins with a chance to take the final shot. With the clock winding down, he received the ball beyond the three-point line and released a deep attempt that found the net as time expired. The arena erupted, and the moment quickly became a highlight across sports news outlets.

OH MY GOODNESS 😱



UCONN LEADSSSS UNBELIEVABLE #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/IPX2JWiw0b — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 29, 2026

UConn's head coach Dan Hurley described the play as a defining moment, praising Mullins for his composure under pressure. 'We fought, we clawed, put ourselves in position to take advantage of a mistake ​that they made,' he said. 'And one of the most brilliant shooters you'll ever see shoot a basketball made an incredible, legendary March shot.'

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Immediate Reactions and Viral Impact

Following the game, Mullins was lauded for his poise in a high-pressure situation. The buzzer-beater quickly dominated March Madness coverage, with fans and sports commentators sharing video clips and highlighting the emotional intensity of the finish.

'Duke really thought a 19-point lead was untouchable... guess they forgot basketball isn't math class,' said one user on X. 'I just witnessed pure cinema,' added another.

Braylon Mullins Stats, Age, and Height

Braylon Mullins is a 6‑foot‑6 freshman guard for the UConn Huskies, offering size and shooting ability unusual for a first‑year player. Born on 18 April 2006, he is 19 years old, turning 20 next month, and weighs 196 pounds (about 89 kg).

Over the 2025‑26 season, Mullins has emerged as one of UConn's key perimeter threats. In conference play this season, he has shot around 38 percent from three‑point range, demonstrating his long‑range scoring potential. According to team statistics, he averages roughly 12 points per game, contributing consistently despite the Huskies' deep rotation of scorers.

In UConn's recent Sweet Sixteen matchup, Mullins provided valuable floor spacing and complementary scoring before his historic Elite Eight performance. Individual game logs also show he has posted high‑efficiency outings, including multiple games with six made three‑pointers and a season‑high 25 points in a February contest.

Prior to the buzzer‑beater against Duke, Mullins had gone 0 for 4 from three‑point range in that Elite Eight game, making his final, game‑winning shot even more remarkable. The combination of his height, age, and shooting ability positions him as a noteworthy college prospect and a potential first‑round pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

Online Speculation Regarding His Father

Braylon Mullins' rise to national prominence also sparked curiosity about his family background, particularly online speculation linking him to former NBA All‑Star Chris Mullin. Some fans drew the comparison because of their similar surnames, but there is no factual connection between the two. The spelling and origins of their names differ, and they are not related.

In fact, Mullins is the son of Josh Mullins, a former college basketball sharpshooter who played at Lincoln Trail College and later at Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI). Josh helped lead IUPUI to its only NCAA Tournament appearance in 2003, and his experience as a shooter has been cited as part of Braylon's early development in the sport.

Impact on UConn and March Madness

The victory secured UConn a place in the Final Four, reinforcing the programme's reputation for developing clutch performers. The comeback win and Mullins' buzzer-beater provided the team with momentum heading into the next round. The moment also added another chapter to March Madness history, highlighting the tournament's unpredictability and the dramatic impact a single player can have on a game.