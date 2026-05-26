Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb has said that he explored the newly-released Pentagon UFO files, arguing that while most cases likely have conventional explanations, a small number of anomalies remain serious enough to warrant rigorous scientific investigation.

Loeb stressed that even if one of these unexplained incidents were confirmed to involve non-human technology, it would represent the most significant discovery in human history. His remarks have added weight to ongoing debates about transparency, science and the limits of current defence systems.

Pentagon UAP Files Show Unexplained Military Encounters

The US Department of Defense recently released a second batch of declassified UFO/UAP materials, including videos, audio recordings, and written reports documenting unidentified objects observed by military personnel in various regions, including conflict zones.

Some of the footage shows objects accelerating rapidly or behaving in ways that current human-made systems struggle to explain.

Speaking to Deutsche Welle, Loeb emphasised caution in interpretation, saying: 'We don't know the distance to this object', explaining that without that information, it is impossible to accurately calculate speed or acceleration.

'Warp-Speed' Motion and Missing Scientific Data

Loeb noted that some of the most unusual reports involve extreme acceleration and movement between air and water, behaviour that is not typical of known aircraft or drones.

However, he cautioned that key scientific information – such as distance, precise velocity, and sensor calibration – is missing from the released materials. Without this data, he said, it is impossible to accurately determine whether the objects represent advanced technology, misidentified human systems, or sensor artifacts.

He argued that classified government systems may hold higher-resolution data, but until it is shared or independently verified, conclusions remain speculative.

Human Technology or Something Beyond Earth?

One of the central questions raised in the interview is whether these unidentified objects are human-made or potentially something beyond Earth.

Loeb suggested that many cases likely involve drones, balloons, or other conventional explanations, especially in regions with heavy military activity and dense sensor coverage. However, he also stated that a small fraction of cases remain unexplained and deserve scientific attention.

He emphasised that if even one object were confirmed to be non-human technology, it would represent a historic discovery with profound implications.

'If we had an image of the unidentified object from another direction, we could immediately tell whether its acceleration is unusual or not. And it could be an outlier that represents technologies beyond this Earth – in which case, it would constitute the most important discovery ever made by humanity', he said.

Asked what made him think that it could be a potentially big discovery, Loeb said the people who were involved in this matter – the military personnel, intelligence officers, people within the Pentagon and potentially also high-level politicians within the US government – are serious people that decide on matters of life and death, and these people are taking this seriously.

'There are two possible interpretations for the subset of these objects which are quite unusual. One is that the defence system of the US has some holes in it, because it finds objects that it cannot recognise. And the second is that we are dealing with a major scientific discovery', he added.

The Galileo Project and Scientific Investigation

To address these uncertainties, Loeb highlighted his ongoing work with the Galileo Project, which aims to detect and analyse unidentified objects using dedicated observatories.

These systems are designed to measure an object's distance, motion, and acceleration from multiple angles, allowing researchers to determine whether unusual behaviour is real or an observational illusion.

Loeb argued that independent scientific research is essential, rather than relying solely on classified government assessments.

Why Alien Technology Would Change Everything

Loeb also discussed the broader implications of discovering extraterrestrial technology. He argued that such a finding would surpass even artificial intelligence in importance because it would represent knowledge developed beyond Earth.

'The discovery is more important than artificial intelligence in terms of shaping our future because artificial intelligence is based on the training data set limited to this Earth, whereas alien technology is based on a training data set beyond this earth', Loeb argued.

According to him, confirming alien technology would reshape science, philosophy, religion, and humanity's understanding of its place in the universe.

He added that scientists should remain open-minded and avoid dismissing unexplained data, even if most cases ultimately turn out to have ordinary explanations.

A Call for Curiosity, Not Dismissal

Despite scepticism, Loeb's core message is that unexplained phenomena should be studied rather than ignored. He warned against ridicule in scientific discourse and urged researchers to 'stay curious' and investigate anomalies systematically.

He concluded that humanity cannot expect to discover advanced intelligence without actively searching for it - and that even a single confirmed case could redefine the future of science and civilisation.

'If I do end up getting firm evidence for an extraterrestrial origin, it would change the future of humanity. It's an amazing discovery to make because it could inspire new science, new technology', Loeb said.