Jalen Williams is expected to make his return from a hamstring injury in Oklahoma City, where the Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals, with the team listing the All-Star swingman as 'available' on the official injury report.

The news came after nearly a month of cautious management from the Thunder, who have been without Williams since 22 April because of a Grade 1 strain in his left hamstring. That kind of injury usually sidelines a player for between one and three weeks. Oklahoma City, however, have been winning so comfortably that they could afford to be patient, even with a player who was named an All-Star in 2025 and is central to their plans at both ends of the floor.

Thunder's Cautious Call

The Thunder rolled through the Phoenix Suns in the first round, completing a sweep on 27 April. They then enjoyed seven full days off before opening their second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers, a stretch that acted almost like a built‑in rehabilitation window for Williams' hamstring.

Head coach Mark Daigneault publicly labelled Williams 'week-to-week' early in the Lakers series, a deliberately vague description that did two things at once. It lowered external expectations of a quick return and, just as importantly, gave the medical staff room to err on the side of caution. Had the Thunder stumbled out of the gate against Los Angeles, it is widely understood that the pressure to bring Williams back earlier would have intensified.

Instead, Oklahoma City never gave their star guard a reason to rush. They beat the Lakers by 18 points in Game 1. They won Game 2 by the same margin. Game 3 was even more lopsided, a 23-point blowout that effectively broke the series.

By the time the sweep was complete, Daigneault's gamble, or more precisely, his decision to 'hold back' Williams until the Western Conference Finals, looked less like conservatism and more like cold, calculated risk management.

The numbers back up that confidence. Williams managed only 33 regular-season games in the 2025–26 campaign because of wrist surgery and repeated hamstring trouble, yet the Thunder still surged. Including the play-offs, Oklahoma City are 45–10 in games he has missed, a remarkable record for a side temporarily stripped of one of its primary creators.

That dominance made the conservative approach almost inevitable. Modern NBA teams live in fear of soft-tissue recurrences, and the Thunder had already seen how fragile Williams' hamstring could be through the winter. When wins kept piling up without him, there was little incentive to trim a single day off his recovery timeline.

What Williams' Injury History Means for Game 1

The Jalen Williams injury story this season has not been a single setback but a series of interruptions that shaped how Oklahoma City are handling him now. In late January and early February, he missed 10 games with a hamstring problem. When he finally returned on 9 February, again against the Lakers, the Thunder kept him to 24 minutes. He still led the team in scoring that night with 23 points.

That pattern repeated a few weeks later. From 12 February to 23 March, Jalen Williams was again sidelined by hamstring issues. His comeback against the Philadelphia 76ers was managed carefully, with just 20 minutes on court, yet he still produced 18 points.

These are small samples, but they illustrate why the Thunder can talk about a minutes limit without sounding overly alarmed. Williams has already shown he can be productive in short bursts straight out of the treatment room.

It is logical to expect a similar approach in Game 1 against the Spurs. After 26 days without playing, and with a long series potentially ahead, the Thunder will almost certainly keep his workload on a leash.

Oddsmakers have taken note. At Fanatics, Williams's points over/under for Game 1 has been set at 15.5, with the betting 'juice' leaning towards the under, implying bookmakers and bettors alike are braced for reduced usage or at least fewer shot attempts.

His line for three-pointers made sits at 0.5, but with the odds tilted towards the over, reflecting his ability to affect the game quickly from the perimeter even if his playing time is trimmed.

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The Thunder have not issued any florid statements about his role, preferring the usual tight-lipped play-off language. Still, the pattern is hard to miss. They have built a system robust enough to survive without Williams, then chosen to reintroduce him at the point where the stakes rise and the margin for error shrinks.

How far they are prepared to push him against San Antonio, and how his hamstring responds, now becomes one of the defining subplots of the Western Conference Finals.