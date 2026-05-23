Rob Base died in New York on Wednesday 22 May, four days after his 59th birthday, with his family confirming that the pioneering rapper had been quietly fighting cancer in the months leading up to his death. The rapper, born Robert Ginyard and best known as one half of Rob Base & DJ E‑Z Rock, was described by loved ones as having died 'peacefully' after what they called a 'private battle.'

Base was one of the key figures who helped drag hip‑hop out of block parties and into the wider pop mainstream in the late 1980s. Alongside his childhood friend Rodney Bryce, better known as DJ E‑Z Rock, he created 'It Takes Two,' a 1988 single that became a defining crossover hit and a staple of radio, clubs and sports arenas for decades afterwards. In the often‑told history of rap, his name does not always appear as loudly as some of his peers, but his work is woven through the genre's commercial breakthrough.

The Private Cancer Battle

The first clear details of Base's death came in a statement shared on Instagram on Friday 22 May, confirming both the date and cause of death. The post said the artist had been living with cancer but had chosen to keep the diagnosis out of the public eye until the end.

'Today, we share the heartbreaking news that hip hop legend Rob Base passed away peacefully on May 22, 2026, surrounded by family after a private battle with cancer,' the statement began. It did not specify what type of cancer he had, how long he had been receiving treatment, or whether he had been hospitalised, leaving much of the final chapter of his life off‑limits to anyone outside his inner circle.

The family's message instead focused on what he meant to fans and relatives. 'Rob's music, energy, and legacy helped shape a generation and brought joy to millions around the world. Beyond the stage, he was a loving father, family man, friend, and creative force whose impact will never be forgotten.' It closed with a simple farewell, 'Thank you for the music, the memories, and the moments that became the soundtrack to our lives. Rest in Paradise, Rob Base. May 18, 1967 – May 22, 2026.'

With no further medical details released, and no separate hospital statement or coroner's report cited publicly, the only confirmed cause remains the family's description of a cancer battle. Any speculation beyond that should be treated with caution.

The Making of a Hip‑Hop Landmark

If Base's death has hit people harder than recent charts might suggest, it is because 'It Takes Two' never really left the culture. For starters, the track turned the partnership of Base and DJ E-Z Rock into international names almost overnight when it was released in 1988 on Profile Records, then one of the earliest labels to take a serious bet on hip-hop.

The two men had been building towards that moment for more than a decade. They first met in 1977 in a fifth‑grade classroom at a public school in Harlem, New York, and became close friends long before either of them imagined platinum plaques. By 1987 they had signed to Profile, and within a year they had delivered the song that would define their careers.

'It Takes Two' did not just bounce around the rap charts. It peaked at number three on Billboard's Hot Dance/Club Songs rundown, reached both the Billboard R&B chart and the Billboard Hot 100, and was later certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America. Its impact has been sustained by constant sampling and reuse. Snoop Dogg borrowed from it for 'I Wanna Rock,' Mac Miller folded it into 'Play Ya Cards,' and the Black Eyed Peas reworked it on 'Rock That Body,' among others.

Their follow‑up single, 'Get on the Dance Floor,' underlined that the first hit was not a fluke, reaching number one on the Billboard Dance‑Disco chart and helping to cement Rob Base & DJ E‑Z Rock as a dependable name for club‑ready rap. Yet by 1989, barely a year after their breakthrough, the pair had split to pursue solo careers, leaving a relatively small discography that still managed to echo through later generations.

DJ E‑Z Rock did not live to see his partner's final years. Rodney Bryce died in 2014 at the age of 46, with reports attributing his death to complications from diabetes. Fans mourning Base now are also, implicitly, mourning that original partnership and what it represented for New York hip‑hop at the time.

Rob Base, one-half of the duo Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, has passed away at the age of 59.



On Friday (May 22), Rob Base's family confirmed on his Instagram page that the "It Takes Two" rapper had died following a private battle with cancer, just days after celebrating his 59th… pic.twitter.com/AYtGz6GRDW — XXL Magazine (@XXL) May 22, 2026

Tributes and Legacy That Outlived the Charts

Once the news of Base's death broke, social media filled quickly with messages from fans who had grown up with his music or discovered it through the samples that kept popping up in later hits. The tributes were not from stars issuing polished statements so much as from ordinary listeners trying to process the loss of a voice that soundtracked their youth.

'OMG I'm so sorry to hear this my heart is shocked. Rob was truly a blessing and long time friend of mine. Condolences,' one commenter wrote beneath the Instagram announcement. Another message read, 'Devastated by this extremely difficult news..You are loved @robbasemusic Rob Base and will be missed so much..Sending healing thoughts and prayers to his family..May he Rest in Eternal Peace Xoxo.'

For a generation of club‑goers, party DJs and bedroom dancers, the opening bars of 'It Takes Two' still act like a starter pistol. The man behind that familiar call‑and‑response spent his final months away from the spotlight, dealing with illness on his own terms. The industry is left with a relatively small body of recorded work, a string of chart statistics and an outsized sense that something foundational in hip‑hop has gone quiet.