The White House has pushed back sharply after a new poll found that a majority of Americans either doubt or are unsure about reported assassination attempts against Donald Trump, with an official describing those who believe the incidents were staged as 'a complete moron.'

The remark followed the release of a NewsGuard and YouGov survey on May 11, 2026, which measured public scepticism around three separate alleged attempts on the former president's life in 2024.

The polling comes amid an already polarised political climate in the United States, where trust in government and media institutions has been steadily eroding.

According to Newsweek, the survey asked 1,000 Americans about incidents including a shooting at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, an incident at Trump International Golf Club in Florida, and a more recent episode at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April 2026.

White House Response to Trump Assassination Poll Findings

The findings suggest a split public view that has quickly become politically charged. According to the poll, an average of 54 per cent of respondents said they either believed the assassination attempts were staged or were unsure. Meanwhile, 46 per cent said they believed the incidents were real.

A smaller but notable share went further, with 30 percent saying at least one of the three events may have been staged. Around 38 percent said they believed all three attempts were genuine.

Political identity appeared to strongly influence responses. Democrats were significantly more likely to express scepticism, with 21 percent saying they believed all three incidents were staged. That compares with 11 percent of independents and just 3 percent of Republicans.

The survey also highlighted generational differences.

Younger respondents aged 18 to 29 were more likely to question the official accounts, with 32 percent saying the most recent incident was not real. Among those aged 65 and older, that figure dropped to 15 percent.

White House Reaction

The White House's response to the poll was blunt. Speaking to Newsweek, spokesman Davis Ingle dismissed those questioning the authenticity of the attacks.

'Anyone who thinks President Trump staged his own assassination attempts is a complete moron,' he said.

The comment added a sharper edge to an already heated debate over how Americans interpret political violence and official reporting. White House officials also rejected the survey's broader conclusions, arguing it reflected misinformation and misplaced suspicion rather than fact.

The polling itself does not present evidence that any of the incidents were staged. Law enforcement investigations into the reported attacks remain ongoing, and no official findings have supported claims of fabrication.

Still, analysts cited in the survey pointed to a growing climate of distrust. A NewsGuard editor said 'increasingly, people on all sides of the political spectrum are distrustful of both this administration and the media.'

That sentiment was echoed by researchers who say online conspiracy theories have increasingly shaped how major events are interpreted in real time. The survey suggests that political affiliation and age both play a role in how credible people find official narratives.

Rising Scepticism Around Trump's Assassination Attempts

The poll examined three separate incidents involving Donald Trump during a period of rising political tension in the US. These include a shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania in July 2024, where Trump was slightly injured, an incident at his golf club in Florida in September 2024, and a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April 2026, where police say a suspect opened fire before being arrested.

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People were very divided over whether these events were real or staged. For example, 34 per cent of Democrats thought the most recent incident might have been staged, compared with 13 per cent of Republicans.

Researchers say the results don't just show disagreement over specific events, but something bigger: many people are losing trust in official news and institutions.

One expert explained that in today's media environment, it's often difficult for people to distinguish between confirmed facts and rumours, especially when it involves famous political figures.

Overall, the findings suggest that public opinion on these incidents is sharply split. What people believe is increasingly being shaped by their political views, not just by the official facts or investigations.