Saved by the Bell star Mario Lopez and his wife Courtney celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on 1 December by sharing touching messages and romantic photos on Instagram.

Mario posted a short video of the couple dancing together to Jack Harlow's Lovin on Me, with both wearing matching red and white Nike sneakers. He wrote: 'Married to my favorite person to laugh with, dance with, and get lost in the moment with... Still crazy about you... and still surprised you're still putting up with me. Te quiero mucho mi amor.'

On her own Instagram account, Courtney shared three throwback images in one post. Two were from their wedding day, while another captured a close-up moment of the couple kissing. Her caption read: '13 yrs married baby! What a ride. I love our little family we've built! ♥️ here's to eternity! 💍'

Mario responded in the comments with: ''Til the wheels fall off baby! ❤️'

How They Met and Fell in Love

Mario and Courtney first met in 2008 during the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line. Mario was cast as the show's director, while Courtney worked as a swing and understudy for several roles.

During the production, Mario noticed Courtney and began pursuing her. What started as a professional connection soon evolved into a real-life romance.

After several years of dating, the pair married on 1 December 2012 in a festive ceremony in Punta Mita, Mexico. The wedding featured a lively mariachi band, a cake designed by renowned pastry chef Buddy Valastro, and their daughter Gia, born in 2010, serving as flower girl. The celebration was filmed and later aired as a TLC special documenting their wedding.

The couple are parents to three children: eldest daughter Gia Francesca Lopez, born in 2010; son Dominic Luciano Lopez, born in 2013; and their youngest son, Santino Rafael Lopez, born in 2019. They often highlight their close family bond, with Mario previously describing his parenting style as 'pretty strict, but always coming from a place of love'.

Their Family Life on Social Media

Throughout the years, Mario and Courtney have developed a welcoming, family-focused presence on the internet. Their anniversary posts are only the latest examples of them sharing glimpses of their life, from family milestones and parenting moments to joint ventures.

On this 13th anniversary, their posts radiated affection. Many followers and fans responded with congratulations, praising the couple's enduring bond.

In addition, they occasionally collaborate professionally, combining their personal and creative lives, which offers followers a glimpse behind the scenes of a couple who live and work together.

Their tone on social media tends to balance love, humour and reality, making them relatable beyond their celebrity status.

Celebrity Careers and Public Life

Mario rose to fame as a star of the early '90s sitcom Saved by the Bell, playing the charismatic AC Slater. That role marked the beginning of a diverse and extensive career in the entertainment industry, encompassing experiences as a television host, actor, and producer.

Over the years, Mario has maintained his presence in the public eye as a seasoned performer and family man balancing work with parenthood and partnership.

Courtney is a trained dancer, actress and producer. Before marrying Mario, she built a career on stage. Throughout her career, she expanded her horizons into television and film, collaborating both independently and with her husband. Their collaborative efforts encompass co-hosting media programs and engaging in productions that enable them to blend family life with professional commitments.