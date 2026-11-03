Olivia Rodrigo publicly backed Democratic Ohio gubernatorial candidate Amy Acton during two concerts in Columbus on 29 and 30 October, wearing a campaign T-shirt before presenting the politician with flowers.

The 23-year-old singer also urged concertgoers to vote in the 3 November US midterm elections. Her gestures at the Schottenstein Center brought a pop star into one of the state's closely watched political contests.

The shows were part of Rodrigo's Unraveled Tour. Her support emerged as Acton, a former Ohio health director, prepared to face Republican nominee Vivek Ramaswamy and other candidates in the election to replace term-limited Governor Mike DeWine.

The shirt initially drew attention, but the second night's meeting gave the endorsement a more personal dimension.

Olivia Rodrigo's Ohio Concert Shirt Was Followed by Flowers for Amy Acton

During her Thursday performance, Rodrigo changed into a white T-shirt reading 'Dr. Amy Acton for Governor' for the encore. The direct reference to the Democratic candidate went beyond an appeal for election participation. Acton acknowledged the gesture on X, sharing an image of the shirt and writing, 'Ohio loves you'.

Earlier that evening, Rodrigo told the audience she had filled out an absentee ballot, according to reporting by the Cincinnati Enquirer. She also encouraged fans to vote. Although the singer publicly backed Acton, those remarks do not establish how she marked her ballot or where she is registered.

The following night, 30 October, Acton attended Rodrigo's second performance in Columbus. Rodrigo approached her in the audience, handed her a bouquet of flowers and embraced her. The exchange appeared on the venue's large screens, drawing cheers from concertgoers, according to local television coverage.

Acton subsequently thanked Rodrigo on social media, writing, 'So grateful to Olivia Rodrigo for her support!' She also praised the singer for encouraging a younger generation to become involved. The response confirmed the campaign welcomed Rodrigo's public backing, although it offered no measure of its electoral effect.

Photographs and videos of both concerts circulated online. They showed a clear endorsement, not evidence of a shift in voting intentions.

What Olivia Rodrigo's Amy Acton Endorsement Brings to the Ohio Race

Acton, a physician who previously led Ohio's health department, is running with Democratic lieutenant governor candidate David Pepper. Ramaswamy, a businessman and former Republican presidential contender, is running alongside Robert McColley. The official ballot also lists Libertarian Don Kissick and his running mate James L. Mills, as well as a write-in option.

Their campaigns have outlined different priorities. Acton's platform focuses on household costs, public education and access to health care. Ramaswamy has proposed reducing taxes and regulation, expanding energy production and changing education policy. Those are campaign pledges, rather than measures already enacted.

Rodrigo has previously spoken publicly about reproductive rights, and her Fund 4 Good initiative supports organisations working on girls' education, reproductive rights and protection from gender-based violence.

Her political involvement therefore extends beyond these two Ohio appearances, although she has not publicly explained all her reasons for supporting Acton.

In August, her inaugural Daisy Chain Fields festival raised $20 million (€17.9 million and £14.9 million) for organisations supporting women and girls, according to Planned Parenthood. The total included matching support pledged by philanthropist Melinda French Gates. The event placed charitable fundraising alongside a major music performance.