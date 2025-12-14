It is the grainy, black-and-white security footage that is permanently etched into pop culture history: the moment the carefully curated facade of music's most powerful couple momentarily shattered. More than a decade has passed since the infamous elevator altercation at the 2014 Met Gala involving Beyoncé and Jay-Z, yet the incident refuses to fade into obscurity.

Just as the pair seemed to have moved past the speculation, a fresh theory regarding the catalyst of that chaotic night has emerged, reportedly plunging the couple back into a state of deep frustration and anxiety.

According to a fashion designer close to the events of that evening, the violence that erupted in the elevator at The Standard, High Line was sparked by a seemingly innocuous comment that spiralled out of control. Oscar G. Lopez, who designed the dress worn by Rachel Roy that evening, has come forward with claims that have reignited the rumour mill, much to the dismay of the Carters.

'They hate that people are still probing to find out exactly what happened that night,' a source close to the situation tells Star. The insider reveals that despite their public united front, the resurrection of the scandal has been deeply damaging behind closed doors. 'It's become this perennial dark cloud hanging over their marriage that's been a major source of stress and embarrassment that seems destined to haunt them forever'.

New Claims Reignite Tensions for Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The renewed scrutiny stems from an interview published on Dec. 4 by the Daily Mail, in which Lopez offered a specific trigger for the altercation. He alleges that the drama ensued after Jay-Z, 55, encountered Rachel Roy at the Manhattan gala.

Roy, a 51-year-old fashion designer and former Rocawear intern, has long been a central figure in the lore surrounding the couple's marital strife. She has frequently been the subject of speculation regarding the identity of 'Becky with the good hair', the figure Beyoncé and Jay-Z's fanbase has obsessed over since the release of the groundbreaking album Lemonade.

'I think that Jay-Z complimented her about the gown,' alleged Lopez, referring to the black lace design Roy wore to the event. He claims that this interaction was the spark, stating that 'Beyoncé's sister [Solange] felt that it was not proper'.

This specific detail adds a new layer of context to the security footage obtained by TMZ at the time. The video famously showed Solange, now 39, lunging at her brother-in-law in the elevator, physically striking and kicking him while a man — believed to be a bodyguard — attempted to intervene. For years, the public was left to read between the lines, but this new allegation provides a tangible narrative that the couple reportedly desperately wants to bury.

'The fact it's still being debated is driving Jay up the wall,' the source explains. 'He wishes people would just let it go already but every so often someone pops up with another version of events and he's put through the wringer with all the wild conspiracy theories that blow up online'.

The Solange Factor Threatens Beyoncé and Jay-Z

While Rachel Roy has vehemently insisted there is 'no validity' to the rumours connecting her to the infidelity referenced in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's music, the silence from the family itself has been deafening. This silence is reportedly part of a calculated effort to protect their privacy, yet it is a strategy that leaves them vulnerable to outside narratives.

According to the insider, the billionaire rapper is harbouring a specific, deep-seated anxiety regarding his sister-in-law. The source reveals that Jay-Z is 'constantly fearful' of the true, unvarnished story one day becoming public record.

'The biggest danger is that Solange will come forward,' the source claims, highlighting a fragile dynamic within the family. It has reportedly fallen on Beyoncé, 44, to play the role of peacekeeper and gatekeeper, ensuring her sister remains silent on the matter. The stakes could not be higher for the couple's carefully maintained image. 'Because, by all accounts, any tell-all would be Jay's worst nightmare'.

As 2026 approaches, it seems that no amount of time, musical success, or public reconciliation can fully erase those few minutes in a New York elevator. For Beyoncé and Jay-Z, the past is not just history; it is a recurring headline they cannot seem to escape.