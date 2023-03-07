Jessica Mulroney expressed her shock after discovering photos of her feet are being rated and as she said, being made money off of, on a foot fetish website.

The 42-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to share her discovery as she admitted that she feels "slightly disgusted" with the number of pictures the account took without her permission and placed online for sale.

She shared a screenshot of the website and fumed, "Wait wait wait a minute...somebody else is making money from my feet? I don't know if I should feel pleased with my feet score or slightly disgusted with how many pics this account lifted."

The site, called wikiFeet labels itself as "the collaborative celebrity feet website." It includes profiles of different celebrities including the Stylist and rates her feet a 4.5 out of 5. It also includes other details such as her birthday and shoe size.

The photos, some selfies taken in front of the mirror, appeared to have been lifted from her Instagram feed. The screenshot also showed that most of the users called her feet "beautiful." A quick search showed that a couple of the pictures also featured Meghan Markle: one showed them sitting on a bench and another as they are lounging by the beach with their swimsuits on.

Mulroney and Markle became friends when the latter moved to Toronto, Canada for the filming of her legal series "Suits." They reportedly hit it off right away because of their shared love for yoga, travel, and fashion.

Their friendship was so tight that the duchess even called the fashion stylist on the phone on the night that Prince Harry proposed to her. This moment was shown on the royals' recently released Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." Mulroney is even featured in some of the scenes in the show.

The former host of the reality TV series "I Do, Redo" was also Meghan's maid of honour and her "Something Blue" at her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. Meanwhile, her daughter Ivy was one of the bridesmaids, and her twin sons Brian and John were page boys at the ceremony.

Mulroney had defended Meghan Markle online following allegations that she bulled palace aides. She has been a vocal supporter of the royal up until 2020 when her show of support suddenly became silent.

According to reports, their friendship suffered after the mum-of-three was called out by lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter over comments she made about white privilege during a discussion about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Mulroney was ultimately accused of displaying signs of "very problematic behaviour and antics" and of being racist. She has since denied that she is racist but Exeter claimed the stylist left her "paralysed with fear."

Insiders claimed that Meghan Markle is still friends with Mulroney, but they are not as close as they used to be because they have grown apart. A cryptic Instagram post in June 2021 seemed to hint at the status of their friendship when the stylist wrote, "Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone."

She continued, "And then, without even realizing it, these pieces come back. New love enters. Better friends come along and a stronger, wiser you, is staring back in the mirror."

The last time Mulroney shared a photo relating to Meghan Markle was in January this year. She shared a black and white snap taken from the royal wedding which showed other guests at the wedding including herself and "Suits" actress Abigail Spencer. It is the same photo featured in the "Harry and Meghan" series. As for the duchess, she has remained mum about the status of their friendship.