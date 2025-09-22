Noah Centineo is under fire after sharing what many believe is a hypocritical attempt to cancel his Disney+ subscription, a move that critics say fails to align with boycott efforts and comes across as performative rather than principled.

The controversy stems from an Instagram Story posted by Centineo, in which he shared a screenshot showing Disney+ confirming the cancellation of his subscription.

The message, however, revealed that he would retain access until 18 September 2026, suggesting he may have purchased or renewed a yearly subscription before cancelling. He titled the post 'Save money today'. The Story has since been deleted.

Boycott Context: Disney, 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' and Public Outrage

This incident comes amid growing backlash against Disney following its response to the indefinite suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on 17 September, after ABC, which is owned by Disney, pulled the programme from its affiliates following controversy related to the show's criticisms of conservative figures.

Celebrities and fans alike have been calling for cancellations of Disney-owned services such as Disney+ and Hulu. Social media campaigns with hashtags like #CancelDisney have surged, reflecting public anger over perceived interference with free speech as well as concerns about corporate transparency and accountability.

What Exactly Did Centineo Do — And Why Fans Are Reacting

According to reports, Centineo posted a message showing he had cancelled his Disney+ subscription. Yet, the cancellation notice stipulated that the subscription would remain active until September 2026. That suggests either he let an auto-renewal go through, or knowingly bought a long-term pass, then cancelled. Either way, critics say the action undermines the moral weight of a boycott.

Many on Reddit, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) seized upon the discrepancy. Some accused Centineo of paying for a full year just so he could make a public statement; others defended him, saying, 'His heart was in the right place?'

One user wrote: 'He buys the year just to brag he cancelled. That's... very performative'. Another comment said: 'What an insanely dumb form of attention seeking'.

Public Perception and the Risk of Symbolic Actions

Fans are saying this is a classic case of symbolic action rather than substantial change. While celebrities can shout loudly on social media, critics say that actions like these risk being reduced to virtue-signalling. If an individual calls for a boycott, yet continues to pay for the product (even if future access is not used), the sincerity of the protest becomes questionable.

When celebrities seem to act more for optics than conviction, it can backfire, both in terms of credibility for the person involved and in terms of how effective broader boycott movements are perceived by the public.

Subscription terms often complicate things. Auto-renewals are common. Contracts, grace periods and entitlement to service for paid time mean that cancelling immediately does not always cut off access and that difference can lead to misunderstandings.

Whether Centineo's situation was miscalculated or deliberately staged remains unproven.

Reactions to Centineo's post have been swift and predominantly critical. Many fans expressed frustration, accusing him of drawing attention without sacrificing anything tangible. 'Unbelievably performative nonsense', a TikTok post says.

Noah Centineo's Disney+ cancellation stunt may energise discussions about boycotts and corporate accountability, but many believe the mismatch between message and action risks leaving more cynicism than change.