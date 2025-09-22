Priscilla Presley has aimed at Michael Jackson in her forthcoming memoir, claiming the pop icon deliberately manipulated her daughter Lisa Marie Presley during their short-lived marriage.

'In Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis', Priscilla describes Jackson's 'bizarre' behaviour, his supposed use of Lisa Marie for publicity, and his deliberate avoidance of her throughout their relationship. The revelations reignite scrutiny over one of the most high-profile unions of the 1990s.

Priscilla Presley on Jackson's 'Public Mask'

As per an excerpt published last Saturday, Priscilla said she was 'appalled by the marriage' between her daughter and Jackson. She also claims that the childlike innocence he projected was part of his 'public mask'.

In 1994, Priscilla, Elvis Presley's daughter, married Michael Jackson. However, Priscilla believed that he was 'a manipulative man', believing he set her sights on her daughter from the start.

When the pair got divorced in 1996, Priscilla said she 'could practically hear Elvis sigh with relief'. She cited that he only needed her for 'good publicity' amid child molestation claims.

At the time, Jackson fought vigorously to deny these accusations. Priscilla said that he only started reaching out to her daughter Lisa during the fact.

As for her own relationship with Jackson, she called it 'bizarre'. She claimed he 'avoided her at all costs', preferring to surround himself with children rather than adults at family gatherings.

Before the pair splitting up, Lisa opened up about Jackson wanting children. Priscilla begged her daughter to wait to get to know him better, asking if they had a 'physical relationship'.

Lisa Marie Presley's Account of Relationship with Jackson

Lisa Marie Presley passed away on 12 January 2023 at the age of 54 from cardiac arrest. In her posthumously released memoir, 'From Here to the Great Unknown', she reflected on her romance with Jackson.

As per Lisa, Michael was 'completely in love' with her, revealing intentions to marry and have children with her. Lisa didn't respond immediately, left speechless but flattered.

'I was terrified because I didn't want to make the wrong move,' she said in her book. She also claimed that Jackson was a virgin prior to their relationship.

'When he decided to first kiss me, he just did it. He was instigating everything. The physical stuff started happening, which I was shocked at'.

Lisa initially thought that they wouldn't do anything until they got married. However, Jackson insisted that he's 'not waiting'.

Lisa Marie Presley's Marriage History

Before her marriage to Michael Jackson, Lisa was married to Danny Keough. The pair welcomed daughter, would-be American actress Riley Keough. They also had a son named Benjamin, who died by suicide at age 27.

After Jackson, Lisa Marie was married to Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004. Cage filed for a divorce after more than three months of marriage.

On 22 January 2006, Lisa was married to Michael Lockwood, and welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley. The pair would also get divorced more than a decade later in 2021.

Presley filed for a divorce in 2016, with the couple's children placed under the care of her mother, Priscilla, in 2017. Lisa alleged that she found inappropriate images of children on Lockwood's computer, challenging Lockwood's request for spousal support.

Later that year, investigations into Presley's accusations were closed with no evidence cited after examining over 80 electronic devices.