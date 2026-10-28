Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has claimed he possesses recordings that could expose the basketball league's alleged double standards over criticism of China, renewing questions about conversations involving Commissioner Adam Silver.

Speaking on The Sage Steele Show, Freedom alleged that representatives threatened to ban him for wearing 'Free Tibet' shoes and described a conversation with Silver about the league's commercial interests in China.

Kanter Claims He Has Recordings

The former Boston Celtics centre made the allegation during a conversation with podcast host Sage Steele, who questioned what he intended to reveal about the NBA.

'Wait till what I'm going to do with NBA,' Freedom said, after referring to his ongoing dispute involving the WNBA. Asked what he planned to do, he responded that he wanted to expose the league's hypocrisy.

Freedom then described a confrontation with two representatives shortly before a game, claiming they demanded that he remove shoes displaying a message supporting Tibet. He said he refused, even when faced with the possibility of disciplinary action.

According to Freedom, the representatives warned that the consequences could extend beyond a financial penalty. He also described contacting Silver and told Steele that he possessed recordings relating to the dispute.

What Did Adam Silver Allegedly Say?

According to Freedom, Silver referred to China's different political system and acknowledged the NBA's commercial interests. Audio attributed to Silver was previously publicised in July 2022, including remarks that Freedom was not breaking NBA rules by wearing the shoes and that the league was a business.

The former player presented the alleged exchanges as evidence of inconsistent treatment of political expression. He argued that players could openly criticise the United States but faced pressure when addressing human rights concerns involving China.

Freedom also claimed that an unnamed team owner warned him that continuing to speak about China could jeopardise his basketball career.

However, Silver denied in March 2022 that Freedom had been blackballed and maintained that players were entitled to express their political views. That statement preceded the latest interview and was not a response to his renewed allegations.

The 'Free Tibet' Shoes Dispute

Freedom's criticism of China became prominent in 2021 when he wore shoes supporting Tibetan rights while playing for the Boston Celtics. His statements drew international attention and coincided with restrictions affecting the availability of Celtics games on Chinese platforms.

Enes Kanter Says He Has The Recordings To Expose The NBA@EnesFreedom pic.twitter.com/QM2vgHntOM — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) October 27, 2026

The controversy placed the NBA's commercial relationship with China under renewed scrutiny.

Freedom has repeatedly argued that the league's stated commitment to player expression conflicts with its business interests. However, his account of being threatened with a ban should be distinguished from any independently established disciplinary decision.

The interview does not demonstrate that the NBA formally banned him for wearing the shoes.

Will Freedom Release the Recordings?

The podcast episode, published on 21 October 2026, included a discussion specifically addressing recordings Freedom claims could expose the NBA. Yet the available excerpt does not establish whether he possesses additional recordings beyond those publicised in 2022 or intends to release further material.

If released and authenticated, any additional recordings could provide further context, although they would not necessarily establish misconduct.

The central question remains whether Freedom is referring to previously disclosed conversations involving Silver or claiming to possess new evidence.

For now, Freedom's allegations have renewed questions about the NBA's handling of China-related criticism, but whether he possesses previously undisclosed recordings remains unconfirmed.