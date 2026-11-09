Former US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his prostate cancer will limit the number of events he can hold to promote his memoir, 'Promise Me, America'.

The 83-year-old former leader is scheduled to release his highly anticipated presidential memoir on 17 November, exactly two weeks after the US midterm elections.

The book chronicles his four years in the White House, detailing his response to unprecedented domestic and international crises alongside the personal deliberations that led him to end his 2024 re-election campaign.

Biden acknowledged that his ongoing cancer battle had affected his ability to promote the memoir, saying he would be unable to participate in as many discussions about the book as he had originally hoped.

Health Complications and Scaled-Back Appearances

Biden, who turns 84 on 20 November, revealed in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, less than four months after leaving the White House.

His office subsequently disclosed that the cancer had a Gleason score of 9 out of 10, placing it in Grade Group 5, the highest category in the prostate cancer grading system. In August 2026, his son Hunter Biden told the BBC that the cancer had metastasised into his father's bones and further, describing the condition as painful and debilitating.

In his social media update reported on Newsweek, the former president acknowledged the physical toll, noting that 'some days are better than others' and that 'sometimes it slows me down'. However, Biden also stated that his doctors 'continue to be encouraged' by his response to treatment.

Biden's treatment has included radiation therapy and hormone treatment, according to a statement from his spokesperson in October 2025.

Documenting the Turbulent White House Years

The 480-page memoir offers Biden's account of his four years in the White House, examining the major domestic and international challenges of his presidency and the decisions that shaped his administration.

According to the publisher, the memoir examines infrastructure investment and legislation addressing healthcare costs and the climate crisis. The book also covers his administration's support for Ukraine and his leadership of the international coalition backing the country.

Biden said the memoir would examine the challenges his administration faced, the decisions he made and America's role in the world.

Political Context and Timing

Biden has maintained a relatively low public profile since leaving office in January 2025. His latest announcement provides further insight into how his health is affecting his post-presidential activities.

The memoir's release date, scheduled shortly after the midterm elections, places it in a transitional political period when national attention is shifting toward the next presidential cycle.

According to the publisher, the memoir examines Biden's domestic agenda, including infrastructure investment, healthcare costs and efforts to tackle the climate crisis. It also explores his administration's foreign policy, its support for Ukraine and the decision to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race.

In his update reported on the Daily Mail, Biden maintained a forward-looking tone, stating that he would continue to follow his father's advice when he said, 'Champ, when you're knocked down, get up.' He added: 'It's a good lesson for me. And for America.'