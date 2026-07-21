Prince Harry has been urged to embrace his humour and drop any lingering 'posh' image after joking about his thinning hair during a recent UK podcast appearance, a moment that commentators say could help repair his public standing if he leans into it.

For context, the Duke of Sussex's public image has shifted sharply since he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States. The couple's high-profile interviews, legal disputes and Harry's memoir Spare have kept them in headlines, often framed by family tensions and criticism from both sides of the Atlantic.

Prince Harry Image Reset Hinges On Humour

The latest commentary follows Harry's appearance on Joe Marler Will See You Now, where he sidestepped royal controversy and instead joked openly about his appearance, including his hairline. The tone was notably lighter than many of his recent public outings.

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Communications expert Nick Ede told the Daily Express that the shift matters.

'For Harry's reputation, authenticity is his greatest asset,' he said, arguing that the podcast allowed the Duke to be seen less as a figure defined by disputes and more as 'a relatable husband, father, and veteran with a good sense of humor.'

That distinction is not trivial. In recent years, Harry has often appeared in settings that emphasise grievance or institutional conflict. Here, he was something else entirely, self-aware, a little irreverent, and willing to be the punchline.

Ede suggested that avoiding heavy topics may prove strategic. 'If he continues doing more conversations like this, rather than focusing on past grievances, it could be one of the smartest moves he's made for rebuilding his public image,' he said.

It is a notable recalibration. Whether deliberate or not, it shifts attention away from entrenched narratives and towards personality, something Harry once relied on heavily in his royal role.

Prince Harry Hair Jokes Strike A Different Tone

During the podcast, Harry was asked about his grooming routine and delivered a blunt, self-deprecating response. 'Sh-t, shower, and shave,' he said, before adding that there is 'nothing really happening on top' when it comes to his hair.

He went further, joking about avoiding looking too closely at his hairline. 'I get a haircut, otherwise, I try not to look at what's happening,' he said, trailing off with a laugh.

The exchange did not read as carefully managed or rehearsed. If anything, it felt a bit loose, even messy in places, which may be exactly why it landed.

There were other moments that leaned into that same tone. Asked what people misunderstand about him, Harry pushed back on being labelled a redhead. 'People think I'm ginger, but I'm more sort of like sunset... auburn,' he said, before adding, 'I don't know why that's funny.'

He also acknowledged being bullied at school and called 'carrot top', a detail that added a more personal edge to the humour.

Online reaction to clips from the podcast has been mixed but engaged, with some viewers welcoming what they see as a return to form, while others remain sceptical of any image reset tied to media appearances. That split reflects a broader reality, Harry's audience is no longer unified, and probably will not be again.

The Personality That Once Defined Prince Harry

It is easy to forget, but there was a time when Harry's appeal rested largely on this exact quality. Before his 2018 wedding, he was widely regarded as the most approachable senior royal, someone willing to break protocol, crack jokes and connect in ways that felt unfiltered.

Examples of that version of Harry still circulate. At the 2017 Invictus Games, he was seen laughing alongside former US President Barack Obama during a wheelchair basketball match. Years earlier, he joined a cheerleading routine in Colorado, quite literally helping hold up a human pyramid. Even his interactions with Prince William often carried a public sense of mischief.

That persona has not disappeared, but it has been overshadowed by years of conflict and scrutiny. The question now is whether it can be recovered, or whether the context has changed too much for that.

Ede believes the recent appearance tapped into something familiar. 'It reminded people of the Prince Harry many connected with years ago, someone warm, self-deprecating and able to laugh at himself,' he said.

Still, there is a difference between a moment and a pattern. One relaxed podcast does not undo years of strained public perception. It does, however, suggest a possible route forward, one that relies less on explanation and more on instinct.

And perhaps that is the point. Not a rebrand, not a strategy deck, just a prince making jokes about his hair and not overthinking it. Strange as it sounds, that might be the most effective move he has left.