Zayn Malik has reportedly been dropped by his manager in the wake of allegations that he punched Louis Tomlinson during filming linked to a proposed Netflix project, in what appears to be another setback for the former One Direction singer. The claim, first reported by The Sun, comes after weeks of headlines over Malik's health, cancelled shows and a public row that has refused to fade.

Reports have suggested Malik and Tomlinson had been lined up to appear in a Netflix road trip series before the alleged confrontation derailed the project. Malik also recently cancelled dates on his US tour after being hospitalised, deepening the sense that his solo career has been hit by one difficulty after another.

Zayn Malik Faces Career Blow After Management Exit

According to The Sun, Malik and his manager made a mutual decision to part ways, with the outlet quoting a source who said management had reached the point where it could no longer continue. The source said: 'Things reached a point where his management felt they couldn't do anything else, and they recently resigned. Now he is looking for the third manager of his solo career. It's not a good look.'

For an artist still trying to steady a solo path years after leaving One Direction, those comments are significant. Malik has released music of his own, and so has Tomlinson, but the noise around this alleged fight has overshadowed everything else for now. The management split, if confirmed, adds a professional complication to what has already become a very public personal dispute.

Louis Tomlinson Fallout And Reported Netflix Cancellation

The claims at the centre of the row are serious and still largely unverified beyond tabloid reporting. The Sun said the alleged confrontation included Malik 'acting up and mouthing off', and that he made a remark about Tomlinson's late mother, Johannah Deakin, who died from leukaemia in 2016, and that Tomlinson was left 'stunned and in shock' by what was said. The same source claimed Malik then struck Tomlinson while wearing rings, leaving a cut to his head. The outlet also reported that Tomlinson's sisters, Phoebe and Lottie, unfollowed Malik on Instagram after the allegations emerged.

The same reporting says the situation was serious enough to halt a Netflix road trip programme that would have followed Malik and Tomlinson across the US while they reflected on their One Direction years and the death of Liam Payne. Netflix has not publicly confirmed the cancellation, and neither Malik nor Tomlinson has issued a formal statement on the alleged fight, so the claims remain unconfirmed and based on anonymous sources.

Even so, the social fallout has been hard to miss. When two former bandmates stop following each other and family members do the same, it is rarely a sign of a minor disagreement.

Zayn Malik Health And Touring Issues

The management story does not stand alone. Malik was already dealing with a separate wave of negative coverage after cancelling his US tour dates and two UK arena shows following a hospital stay for an undisclosed illness. In an Instagram message reported widely at the time, he told fans he had been 'unexpectedly recovering' and thanked hospital staff, including doctors, nurses and a cardiologist.

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That interruption matters because it disrupts the image of a smooth comeback. Malik had been trying to push forward with new music and live plans, but the combination of health concerns, cancelled performances and now a reported split from management makes the business side of his career look uncertain. For an artist trying to rebuild momentum, several setbacks in quick succession can have a lasting impact.

The alleged fight with Tomlinson has also brought old One Direction tensions back into view. It may be years since the group split, but fans have not forgotten the history, and any new allegation involving two of its most recognisable members is always likely to spread quickly. What happens next depends on whether anyone involved decides to speak publicly on the record rather than letting anonymous sources shape the narrative. So far, they have not.