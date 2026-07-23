KJ Apa has spoken candidly about his battle with an eating disorder during his time filming Riverdale, revealing how the pressure to maintain a muscular physique led him into an unhealthy cycle of binge eating, purging and obsessive behaviour around food.

The New Zealand actor made the admission during an appearance on the Wildmen podcast, where he reflected on the physical and mental challenges he faced while starring as Archie Andrews on the hit CW series.

Apa described one particularly distressing incident involving a late-night McDonald's order that highlighted how severe his relationship with food had become. His comments have since sparked widespread discussion about the pressures actors face in Hollywood and the often-overlooked reality of eating disorders among men.

According to experts, eating disorders affect millions of people worldwide, yet men are significantly less likely to seek treatment because of stigma and misconceptions surrounding the illness.

How KJ Apa's Eating Disorder Developed

Apa explained that his struggles intensified during the COVID-19 pandemic while quarantining in Vancouver before production resumed on Riverdale. At the time, he was trying to remain sober while also losing weight to maintain the appearance expected of his character.

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He admitted becoming consumed by strict dieting and exercise, describing how his thoughts increasingly revolved around food and body image. Rather than enjoying meals, he found himself constantly worrying about calories and whether eating would affect his physique.

The actor said the pressure eventually led to binge eating episodes followed by feelings of guilt, creating a cycle that became increasingly difficult to escape. Looking back, Apa acknowledged that he did not fully understand how unhealthy his behaviour had become until much later.

The McDonald's Confession That Shocked Fans

One of the most talked-about moments from the podcast came when Apa described ordering an enormous McDonald's meal at around 2:00am.

He recalled buying three Big Macs, chicken nuggets, fries and a milkshake before eating roughly half the meal. Almost immediately afterwards, he said he forced himself to vomit because he regretted what he had eaten.

Determined not to continue eating, Apa then carried the remaining food outside and urinated on it in an attempt to make it inedible.

However, he admitted that the plan failed.

'I got hungry again,' he said, explaining that he later returned and ate the portions that had not been covered. The actor described the incident as one of the clearest examples of how disordered his relationship with food had become during that period of his life.

Pressure Behind the Scenes of 'Riverdale'

Apa said many of his unhealthy habits developed while filming Riverdale, where he frequently appeared shirtless and felt constant pressure to maintain an athletic build.

'I had so many things that I was doing that were so unhealthy that kind of bred throughout that show,' he said, explaining that his physical appearance became closely tied to his confidence and career.

His experience mirrors comments previously made by fellow Riverdale stars. Camila Mendes has openly discussed suffering from bulimia while filming the series, while Lili Reinhart has also spoken about body image pressures associated with working in television. Their stories have prompted broader conversations about unrealistic beauty standards within the entertainment industry.

Why Apa Decided To Speak Out

Apa said becoming a father and embracing sobriety helped him reassess many of the habits that had dominated his life during the height of Riverdale's success.

He now hopes that being honest about his experience will encourage others, particularly men, to seek help if they are struggling with similar issues.

Mental health experts welcomed Apa's openness, noting that eating disorders are often misunderstood as illnesses that mainly affect women.

In reality, research suggests that around one in three people living with an eating disorder is male, yet many delay seeking treatment because they fear being judged or dismissed. By sharing the most difficult moments of his recovery, Apa has helped shine a light on an issue that remains hidden for many people.

His candid interview has been widely praised by fans, many of whom said his willingness to discuss his eating disorder could help reduce stigma and encourage more honest conversations about mental health, body image and the pressures faced by performers working in the public eye.