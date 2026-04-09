Joel Osteen has insisted he has 'never taken a salary from the church' despite estimates putting his net worth at around $100 million, telling a podcast hosted by YouTuber Logan Paul this week that his wealth comes from book deals and media work rather than the pulpit at Lakewood Church in Houston.

The 60-year-old televangelist has long been one of the most recognisable faces of what critics call the 'prosperity gospel' in the United States, preaching that faith and positive thinking can lead to material success. His broadcasts from Lakewood, a former sports arena that now seats roughly 17,000 worshippers, go out to millions, and his rise has been shadowed by persistent questions about where the money comes from and where it goes.

Joel Osteen says he has never taken a salary from the church in response to critics questioning his lavish lifestyle.



He is worth $100 million. pic.twitter.com/CU0V8XK3Nv — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) April 8, 2026

The latest scrutiny was triggered by Osteen's appearance on Paul's Impaulsive podcast, released on Wednesday, 8 April. In a clip circulating on X, co-host Mike Majlak presses Joel Osteen on rumours of 'Bentleys, yachts, jets' supposedly attached to his name, while Paul jokingly fishes for a ride in a Bentley himself. It is the sort of needle Osteen has heard for years, but this time he chose to swat it away quite bluntly.

'You know what? People like to make up stuff,' Osteen replies, saying social media posts have falsely shown him with Ferraris and fleets of luxury cars. ''Joel's got a yacht and jets and stuff'... I have no yachts, I have no jets, I have no cars.'

The line leaves the hosts audibly puzzled, and Majlak quickly shifts to the obvious follow‑up: if not cars and jets, then where does the money from a mega‑church go, and how exactly is Joel Osteen paying for his evidently comfortable life?

Joel Osteen Net Worth: Pastor Says Books, Not Tithes, Pay The Bills

Pressed on his income, Joel Osteen tells the podcast he does not draw a salary as senior pastor of Lakewood Church. He says that has been the case for 'most of the time' over his 26 years in the role.

'I don't take a salary from the church,' he says. 'I've been blessed with book sales and media and other things, so I don't have to take a salary. So I can work here for basically no salary, and I have been for most of the time... People like to think it's all about money and things like that – the ones that try to discredit you – but no, never taken a salary.'

The phrasing is open to interpretation. He suggests he has worked unpaid 'for most of the time,' then concludes with 'never taken a salary.' Without Lakewood's full payroll history, it is impossible to independently verify that claim, and Osteen does not supply documentation on air.

What is less contested is the scale of his personal fortune as reported in entertainment and wealth-tracking outlets. Celebrity Net Worth estimates Joel Osteen's net worth at about $100 million. It also suggests his combined streams of income, such as book sales, radio programmes, speaking fees, and church collections, generate more than $90 million a year. Those figures are not sourced to audited accounts, and they should not be read as official. They do, however, capture the broad perception that Osteen operates at a financial level far beyond most clergy.

Osteen's lifestyle appears to match that perception. He and his family live in a 17,000‑square‑foot mansion in a Houston suburb, reportedly purchased for $10.5 million in 2010. The previous family home, also in the area, remains in their portfolio and is now valued at around $3 million. Whether those properties were bought outright from book advances, royalties, or other revenue is not broken down, but they have become shorthand for critics of his brand of ministry.

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Lakewood Church, Joel Osteen And The Prosperity Gospel Economy

Joel Osteen's platform rests squarely on Lakewood Church, which he inherited from his father, John Osteen, a Southern Baptist pastor who founded the congregation. The present‑day church occupies a 600,000‑square‑foot complex that once served as a sports stadium, and its weekly services were being broadcast live to more than 100 countries by 2008.

After his father's death from a heart attack in 1999, Joel Osteen took over as pastor within a fortnight. Before that, he had worked mainly behind the scenes, producing John Osteen's television sermons for 17 years and later creating the church's own TV programme. That shift from production booth to pulpit coincided with an era when religious broadcasting, cable television, and then digital streaming turned charismatic pastors into global brands.

The money flowing through Lakewood is substantial. According to financial figures published by the Houston Chronicle in 2017, the church reported income of $89 million that year alone. Of that, just over $1.2 million was said to have been spent on charitable causes, a fraction described as '1/3%' in the report. On the face of it, that ratio raises questions about priorities for an institution that relies heavily on donations, though there is no breakdown of how the rest of the budget was allocated.

Lakewood has not issued a public response to Osteen's recent podcast remarks or to the latest round of online criticism. Nor is there a fresh statement addressing the church's finances beyond the 2017 snapshot. In the absence of detailed, independently audited accounts in the public domain, much of the debate around Joel Osteen's net worth and his relationship to Lakewood's income remains fuelled by estimates, partial disclosures and Osteen's own carefully phrased assurances.

He is, however, not operating alone. Joel Osteen has been married to Victoria Osteen, now co‑pastor at Lakewood, since 1987. The couple has two children and presents themselves as a family ministry, tightly bound up with the institution they lead and the global media operation that surrounds it.