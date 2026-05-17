Outrage swept through conservative media after an unverified X user, posing as a Californian representative, made inflammatory demands about his wages. The online firestorm quickly exposed just how vulnerable today's information ecosystem can be.

Operating under the pseudonym Jack Kimble, the satirical account deceived numerous commentators into believing a real politician was demanding insider‑trading rights. The fictional official threatened to walk away from his duties unless his compensation was increased, sparking immediate backlash.

How a Satirical Account Ignited Conservative Outrage

The catalyst came when Kimble complained that earning less than £158,000 ($200,000) annually was insufficient. He claimed to be 'working nearly 140 days', while asserting he would abandon his post unless 'properly compensated', or permitted to trade stocks.

Marcie Everhart, a 'hardcore America-First,' candidate in Oklahoma's fourth district, fell victim to the elaborate ruse. She publicly condemned the imaginary official, stating, 'WOW. A Californian congressman really said this. As if to justify their rampant personal corruption,' in a deleted post.

Everhart used the fabricated scenario to bolster her campaign. 'These jackwagons need to get out of the way for the wave of America First patriots like me EN ROUTE NOW,' she declared.

Just a friendly warning. We don’t even make $200k per year in Congress despite working nearly 140 days. If we aren’t properly compensated, a lot of us will go to the private sector and you will be left with some real idiots in Congress. — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) May 16, 2026

Prominent Influencers Fall for the Fabricated Representative

Conservative commentator Bethany O'Leary joined the disapproval, expressing disgust with the perceived entitlement of elected officials. O'Leary aimed her frustration directly at the parody account.

'The average American GRINDS 260+ days a year for a fraction of that, pays your salary with their taxes, and somehow doesn't threaten the country like a whiny toddler when they don't get a raise,' she declared.

She aggressively demanded his resignation. 'The real threat isn't you leaving. It's that entitled clowns like YOU are still there in the first place, living better than the people you claim to serve!!!! Stay. Quit. Rot in the private sector. America will be just fine without another swamp parasite.' she added.

Gunther Eagleman shared the controversial post with his audience. He simply captioned the share with, 'Jack should resign,' before eventually deleting the evidence.

I don’t have a wife to help support me and my father may not die for years. How am I supposed to support myself if you take away my stock trading? https://t.co/j7v5FhCELK — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) May 16, 2026

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Community Notes Uncover the Truth Behind the Demands

As the controversy reached virality, moderation tools intervened to provide context. A note appended to the post clarified that California lacks a 54th congressional district, confirming the representative did not exist.

The satire relied on genuine statements made by Speaker Mike Johnson regarding legislative compensation on 14 May.

'I don't think we should have any appearance of impropriety, but the other side of it, some people say, is well, look, the salary of congress has been frozen since 2009...over time, if you stay on this trajectory, you're going to have less qualified people who are willing to make the extreme sacrifice to run for congress,' Johnson argued.

This really hurts pic.twitter.com/J6vo0qehvS — Rep. Jack Kimble (@RepJackKimble) May 16, 2026

The Satirical Aftermath and Fake Congressman's Apology

Following the revelation, the fictional politician published another statement. 'Evidently, when I was enjoying the weekend, my staffers went a little crazy. I told them to echo Mike Johnson, but this is tone deaf entitled stuff and there's no excuse for it,' he wrote playfully.

He alleged the actual Johnson footage was a 'deep fake,' that made all politicians 'look bad,' before demanding an investigation.

The incident serves as a reminder of how unverified claims circulate through social channels. 'I hope Kash Patel will investigate and hold them accountable,' the parody account concluded, finalising the elaborate joke.