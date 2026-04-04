Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth faces mounting religious and legal scrutiny after praying publicly for 'overwhelming violence' in God's name, prompting Pope Leo XIV to respond with a Palm Sunday address declaring that Jesus 'rejects war' and that God refuses the prayers of those who wage it.

The confrontation between America's defence chief and the head of the world's largest Christian denomination escalated further on Good Friday, 3 April 2026, when the Pentagon's in-house chapel held a Protestant-only service, the first time in recent memory that no Catholic Mass was offered on one of Christianity's holiest days, a decision that drew immediate frustration from Pentagon staff and fresh questions about Hegseth's approach to faith and military religious life.

Hegseth has not publicly commented on the pope's remarks, though commentators and critics across the political spectrum have noted a stark theological clash between his Pentagon prayer service on 26 March 2026 and Pope Leo XIV's Palm Sunday homily three days later. A civil liberties organisation has filed a lawsuit over Hegseth's monthly worship services, arguing they impose religion on federal workers.

Hegseth's Pentagon Prayer Service

At his first monthly Christian worship service since the start of the US-led war on Iran, Hegseth led gathered Pentagon civilian staff and uniformed personnel in a prayer on 26 March 2026 that has drawn sustained scrutiny. Reading what he described as a pre-mission prayer given by a military chaplain to troops during the January capture of Venezuela's then-president Nicolas Maduro, Hegseth prayed aloud, saying, 'Let every round find its mark against the enemies of righteousness and our great nation.

Give them wisdom in every decision, endurance for the trial ahead, unbreakable unity, and overwhelming violence of action against those who deserve no mercy.' He concluded, 'We ask these things with bold confidence in the mighty and powerful name of Jesus Christ.'

The service was livestreamed. Hegseth belongs to the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches (CREC), a conservative denomination co-founded by self-described Christian nationalist Doug Wilson. CREC pastors have appeared at Hegseth's Pentagon services at least three times, including Wilson, who preached there in February 2026.

Ronit Stahl, author of Enlisting Faith: How the Military Chaplaincy Shaped Religion and State in Modern America and a historian at the University of California at Berkeley, told the Associated Press that the shift towards the specificity of Jesus Christ 'is new, especially coming from the defense secretary,' questioning what it means for a constitutionally secular nation to have a defence chief practising 'a particular form of Protestant Christianity.'

On 24 March 2026, advocacy group Americans United for Separation of Church and State filed a lawsuit over the monthly Pentagon worship services, seeking to enforce a public records request from December 2025 asking for internal communications about the gatherings, their cost, guest lists and any employee complaints.

'Secretaries Hegseth and Chavez-DeRemer are abusing the power of their government positions and taxpayer-funded resources to impose their preferred religion on federal workers,' Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United, said in a statement accompanying the lawsuit filing.

Pope Leo XIV's Palm Sunday Rebuke

Days after Hegseth's Pentagon service, Pope Leo XIV stood before tens of thousands of worshippers in St. Peter's Square and delivered his Palm Sunday homily on 29 March 2026, taking as its central theme the incompatibility of Christianity with the justification of war.

'Brothers and sisters, this is our God: Jesus, King of Peace, who rejects war, whom no one can use to justify war,' the pontiff told the crowd. 'He does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them, saying: Even though you make many prayers, I will not listen: your hands are full of blood.' The Isaiah 1:15 quotation was deliberate; multiple Catholic scholars and Vatican observers said the timing was a direct theological counterpoint to Hegseth's Pentagon prayer.

A senior Vatican official, speaking anonymously to the Detroit News, said the Trump administration's invocations of God amount to 'an exploitation of faith.' The Rev. Antonio Spadaro, undersecretary of the Vatican's Dicastery for Culture and Education, stated publicly that the pope was 'undermining the logic in which God with his heavenly army aligns with one side,' drawing a line from the Nazi-era 'Gott Mit Uns' slogan to modern American war rhetoric.

The rebuke did not come only from the Vatican. Archbishop Timothy Broglio, head of the Archdiocese for the Military Services and one of the most conservative Catholic leaders in the United States, told CBS's Face the Nation in an interview scheduled to air on Easter Sunday that Hegseth's invocation of Jesus Christ to justify the Iran war is 'problematic.'

Asked directly whether the conflict meets Catholic just war criteria, Broglio said, 'Under just war theory, no.' He added that the war 'anticipates a nuclear threat rather than responding to realised danger,' and that it is 'hard to cast this war as something that would be sponsored by the Lord.'

No Catholic Mass on Good Friday

The decision to hold only a Protestant service at the Pentagon Memorial Chapel on Good Friday, 3 April 2026, landed against this backdrop. An internal email from Air Force leadership, a copy of which was shared with HuffPost reporter Jennifer Bendery, read, 'Just a friendly reminder: There will be a Protestant Service (No Catholic Mass) for Good Friday today at the Pentagon Chapel.'

Read more Pope Leo Delivers Blunt Anti-War Rebuke: 'God Does Not Listen to the Prayers of Those Who Wage War' Pope Leo Delivers Blunt Anti-War Rebuke: 'God Does Not Listen to the Prayers of Those Who Wage War'

A Pentagon spokesperson confirmed to HuffPost that 'the Protestant service is the only service scheduled in the Pentagon chapel today.' One Pentagon employee, speaking anonymously, told HuffPost, 'I guess so the Catholics know their kind ain't welcome. It's so ridiculous.'

When the head of the world's Catholic faithful declares from St. Peter's Square that God does not hear the prayers of those who wage war, and America's defence secretary responds by presiding over a Protestant-only Good Friday service at the world's most powerful military headquarters, the line between theology and policy has effectively ceased to exist.